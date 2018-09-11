Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, JP Associates, Jai Corp, Essel Propack, Manali Petro, NMDC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Reliance Capital, PFC, Pratibha Industries

Ex-Bonus- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals - 1:1

Reliance Home Finance: Q1 profit rises to Rs 48 crore versus Rs 34 crore; revenue increases to Rs 404 crore from Rs 383 crore (YoY).

Sun Pharma: One of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has agreed to acquire shares of Tarsius Pharma, Israel, by way of subscription of 3,45,622 ordinary shares of nominal value of NIS 0.01 each, representing 18.75 percent of shares of Tarsius, on a fully diluted basis.

Jaypee Infratech's independent directors Keshav Prasad Rau and Basant Kumar Goswami resigned

Rudra Global Infra Products: Q1 consolidated profit jumps to Rs 3.8 crore versus Rs 0.56 crore; revenue rises to Rs 144.05 crore versus Rs 80.40 crore (YoY).

NMDC fixed iron ore prices w.e.f. 07-09-2018Lump Ore at Rs. 3,550/- per ton

Fines at Rs. 3, 110/- per ton

August 2018 production at 9.85 million ton and sales at 11.04 million ton

Jaiprakash Associates: ICICI Bank has filed petition under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the company. The company has been given time to file its reply within seven days and the matter is listed for September 17, 2018.

ICICI Bank clarified on JP Associates drops 5% as ICICI Bank files insolvency case against firm that the bank cannot comment on

Nothing more to comment on the share price movement of the bank indicated

MEP Infrastructure Developers: ICRA assigned short-term rating for the bank limit of Rs 50 crore at A3+.

ArcelorMittal revises bid for Essar Steel to Rs 42,000 cr

Yes Bank’s board and shareholders approve raising Rs 30,000 crores via debt

Morgan Stanley France SAS sold 14,80,050 shares of Balrampur Chini at Rs 78.32 on the NSE.

Welspun Enterprises - Update on 6-lane of Aunta-Simaria project: NHAI declared appointed date for the project as August 30, 2018

Agreement signed between Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Central Warehousing Corporaton(CWC)

Jai Corp: Its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital (UIVCL) will seek the approval of its shareholders to amalgamate its wholly-owned subsidiary company UI Wealth Advisors Private Limited (UIWAPL) with itself at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 27, 2018.

Indian Wood Products Company: Company has received the licence to establish and operate in Jammu & Kashmir from the Conservator of Forest, East Circle Jammu.

Manali Petrochemical: Company will launch the products of its wholly owned subsidiary Notedome Limited, UK, manufactured at the facilities of the Company in Chennai during September 2018.

Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), wholly owned subsidiary of the SREI Infra, has received observation letter from SEBI in regard to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by SEFL

Essel Propack: Company issued commercial papers for Rs 60 crore on private placement basis.

Sarda Plywood Industries: National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of amalgamation of P S Plywood Products with the company.

Arman Financial Services: Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 13 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: Company appointed Nalini Venkatesh as independent director on the board.

Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs: Company has entered in to Memorandum of Understanding to acquire land of 1,00,000 square feet at Nagpur in Maharashtra for Rs 1.25 crore and 5,000 square feet situated at Wardha in Maharashtra for Rs 1.21 crore.