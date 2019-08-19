Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Coffee Day, Bosch, Ujjivan Financial, Talwalkars Better, Info Edge

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 19: CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Kwality, Opto Circuits, Dhruv Wellness, Glance Finance, Industrial Investment Trust, IITL Projects, Real Growth Commercial, Trident Tools

Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Group issued clarification on debt position, saying debt as on July 31 stood at Rs 4,970 crore excluding Sical Logistics & Magnasoft's at Rs 3,472 crore. Post sale of Global Village Tech Park, Group debt to reduce by Rs 2,400 crore. Group had approved sale of Global Village Tech Park to Blackstone.

DHFL: Company is not in a position to submit its Q1 financial statements within stipulated time and will ensure that it will submit Q1 results by September 14.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Lender cuts 3-month to 3-year MCLR by 10 bps.

Sundaram Clayton: Company announced shut down of Chennai unit on August 16-17 due to slowdown across sector.

Kridhan Infra: Associate company Vijay Nirman Company (VNC) wins orders worth Rs 145 crore for construction in GOA International Airport and Hyderabad International Airport.

NACL Industries: A new facility is being built at the Srikakulam site to meet the expected growth in demand for technicals as well as intermediates. This is also to mitigate input supply risk from China. Manufacturing of a new Intermediate has commenced at Srikakulam Plant in Q1.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank proposes an initial public offering comprising a fresh issue of around Rs 1,200 crore.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 15.6 crore against profit at Rs 1.46 crore, revenue falls to Rs 3.2 crore from Rs 11.98 crore YoY.

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) inks pact with Apollo Hospitals to install public EV charging stations in its hospitals

Tech Mahindra divests 73.38 pc stake in subsi to US-based Resolve Systems for USD 2 mn

Parsvnath receives Rs 1,200 cr from RLDA; plans to use the money to reduce debt

Cipla shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,000 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank cuts MCLR by up to 20 basis points

Walchandnagar Industries: CARE revised its long term credit rating for company's bank facilities to BB/Stable from BB+/Stable.

Info Edge: Company has entered into an agreement to invest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, about Rs 47 crore in Shop Kirana E Trading Private Ltd.

DCM: CRISIL downgraded long term rating to D from BB+/Watch Negative due to delay in repaying the interest and principal obligation on the term loan.

TVS Motor Company: Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte signed definitive agreements to invest $3.2 million in Predictronics Corporation.

Titan Company: Company bought 2.8 percent stake in subsidiary Carat Lane at Rs 328 per share.

Sun Pharma: Company and China Medical System Holdings enter into licensing agreement in China to to develop & commercialise 7 generic products.

Himatsingka Seide clarifies: Company is in compliance with norms on wages, bonuses & other statutory requirements and has not received formal complaint.

NBCC: Baidev Kaur Sokhey assumes post of Director (Finance).

Mahindra and Mahindra: Company inaugurated its 1st local automotive assembly plant in Sri Lanka.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Underwater Systems Private Limited has become a subsidiary of the company.

Simplex Infrastructures: CARE revised long term credit rating on bank facilities to BBB/Negative from A-/Negative.

Bosch: VK Viswanathan resigned as Chairman & Non-Executive Director of the company.

Omax Autos: Ghan Shyam Dass resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

MBL Infrastructures: National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upholds the resolution plan of company.

Lactose (India): Company entered into an agreement for availing term loan/line of credit facility of Rs 39.5 crore from Aditya Birla Finance Limited.

Danube Industries: Company appointed Sunil H Rajdev as the chief financial officer.

Cupid: Company has received an order worth Rs 14.1 crore from UNFPA to supply Male Condoms to Uganda.

Bulk deals

3 months at 289