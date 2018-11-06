Stocks in the news: SBI, Voltas, Minda Industries, Andhra Bank, HCL Tech, Fortis

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Aditya Birla Capital, Balmer Lawrie, Cupid, Graphite India, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Voltas

Eveready Q2: Its net profit fell 32 percent year on year at Rs 25 crore. The revenue fell 4 percent at Rs 383.5 crore.

Wipro announced a new partnership with Check Point Software Technologies

Sheela Foam Q2: Net profit falls 30 percent at Rs 22 crore. The revenue rose 10 percent at Rs 449.9 crore.

Deutsche Bank and HCL Technologies join forces to transform cheque processing operations

Inox Wind Q2: The consolidated net profit was reported at Rs 1.5 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 436.6 crore against Rs 79.5 crore last year.

Hindustan Construction board approved issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue

The meeting of rights issue committee will be held on Nov 12

Andhra Bank: The Board has approved divestment of stake in ASREC, lndia lntl Bank (Malaysia) & lndiaFirst Life lnsurance.

Fortis Q2: Consolidated net loss of Rs 166.7 cr vs Rs 45.7 cr loss. Revenue down 4.8% at Rs 1,139.9 crore versus Rs 1,197.2 crore, YoY

SBI Q2: Net profit was down 40.3% at Rs 944.9 cr vs Rs 1,581.6 cr. NII was up 12.5% at Rs 20,905.7 cr vs Rs 18,585.9 cr, YoY

APL Apollo Tubes Q2: Consolidated net profit was down 34.4% at Rs 26.6 crore vs Rs 40.7 crore. Revenue was up 26.4% at Rs 1,690 crore vs Rs 1,337 crore, YoY

Asahi India Q2: Consolidated net profit was up 11.9% at Rs 43.7 cr vs Rs 39 cr. Revenue was up 21.1% at Rs 758.7 cr vs Rs 626.6 cr, YoY

Bodal Chemicals informed that the majority of dye intermediate operations have restarted

Karur Vysya Bank revised MCLR with effect from November 07, 2018

Timken Q2: Net Profit was down 7.2% at Rs 34.5 cr vs Rs 37.2 cr. Revenue was up 33.4% at Rs 413.8 cr vs Rs 310.2 cr, YoY

Minda Industries: The Board approved investment to set up new manufacturing plant for Rs 76.52 crore.

Allcargo Logistics Q2: Net profit fell 4 percent at Rs 62.8 crore. Revenue grew 12 percent at Rs 1,737.2 crore.

Godrej Agrovet Q2: Net profit grew 17 percent at Rs 99 crore. Revenue has risen 11 percent at Rs 1,588 crore.

Phoenix Mills Q2: Net profit grew 87 percent at Rs 56.2 crore. Revenue rose 9.2% at Rs 404.7 crore.

Avenue Supermart has issued commercial papers of Rs 100 crore on November 5, 2018

Aegis Logistics Q2: The net profit fell to Rs 49 crore, while revenue rose 15 percent at Rs 1,425.9 crore.

Power Grid Q2: Net profit reported at Rs 2,309.5 crore, while revenue has been reported at Rs 8,283 crore.

Indian Bank revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLRs) with effect from November 09, 2018

Bank Of Baroda: Increased MCLR by 10 basis points across tenors from November 7, 2018.

Balkrishna Industries: Net profit grew 9.5 crore at Rs 222.31 crore, while revenue grew 19 percent at Rs 1,325 crore.

Competition Commission approves Alstom-Siemens deal

DHFL repays commercial paper worth Rs 1,775 crore