Stocks in the news: SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Hindusthan, Max India, JMC Projects, Yes Bank

Yes Bank: Reserve Bank of India has intimated that Shri Rana Kapoor may continue as the MD & CEO till January 31, 2019, and the board of directors of the bank are scheduled to meet on September 25 to decide on the future course of action.

Moody's affirms Yes Bank's ratings with Baa3; outlook stable

Wipro shareholders approve amalgamation with Wipro Tech Austria

Fitch affirms Tata Motors at BB+; revises outlook to negative

Sterlite Tech clarified, on Airtel, Jio, Sterlite Tech among bidders for Aircel Assets - that this is factually incorrect, and that the company denies having participated in any such bid

Stata Bank of India: The bank concluded the issuance of $650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes under $10 billion MTN programme.

ICICI Bank: Committee of Executive Directors constituted by the board of the bank is scheduled to have a meeting on September 24 to consider offshore fund raising in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement by way of issuances of debt instruments, certificate of deposits etc. for the remaining period of financial year 2018-19.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced clearance of the merger of Arrow Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science and Apotex Australia

Central Bank of India: The bank has received Rs 2,354 crore by way of preferential allotment to Government of India.

Allahabad Bank: Share issue and allotment committee of board of directors of the bank approved raising of equity capital by an amount aggregating upto around Rs 1,500 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP) in one or more tranches during FY19.

Infosys launches Wingspan, a transformational learning solution for enterprises

Clariant Chemicals (India) to divest plastics and coatings business by 2020

NBCC: Company has secured the total business of Rs 921.67 crore (approximately) in August.

Gravita expands production capacity of its plant situated at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon declared L-1 bidder for Metro rail project for Rs 228.96 crore by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co

Jet Airways: Report suggested that Income tax department conducts survey operation at company

ITC acquired Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa

Max India: Life Healthcare Group Holdings, South Africa, equal JV Partner in Max Healthcare Institute, has decided to sell its entire 49.70 percent equity stake held in Max Healthcare to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP, which may complete the transaction through its portfolio company, Radiant Life Care Private Limited.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 25 to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of debt securities or any other mode.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Competition Commission of India has passed an order against various sugar companies including Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar for alleged contravention of provisions of The Competition Act, 2002 in respect of joint tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supply of Ethanol and imposed penalty of Rs 12.35 crore on the company.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company took delivery of a secondhand very large gas carrier “Jag Vasant” of about 83,270 cbm. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2FY19.

: Board approved the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Sayaji Hotels, Ahilya Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping

Services, Sayaji Hotels (Pune) and Sayaji Hotels Management and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Shankara Building Products: Company opened its 134th store under the “Shankara Buildpro” brand.

Manali Petrochemical: The supply of the subject products (Neuthane Polyurethane Cast Elastomers) is scheduled to commence on September 19.

Apollo Tyres: HDFC MF shareholding in company stood at 5.05 percent as of September 17.

Aditya Birla Capital: ICRA has assigned a AAA (stable) rating for the Rs 800 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating for structure NCD amounting to Rs 3,550 crore of the company mainly on account of deterioration in financial risk profile of parent company IL&FS (DSRA undertaking provider) on account of elevated debt levels, further high funding commitments to group companies and delay in asset monetisation resulting high gearing levels at IL&FS Limited.

JMC Projects: Shareholders approved sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the company from Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each.

Blue Coast Hotels: Company has handed over the possession of movable and immovable properties (except stock of raw materials, semi-finished goods, consumable stores, current stocks and book debts hypothecated to working capital bankers) of hotel ‘Park Hyatt Goa, Resorts & Spa’ to ITC Limited. The aforesaid hotel property was auctioned by IFCI, the mortgagor, for a consideration of Rs 515.44 crore to ITC.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Sussex Mauritius and Wessex Mauritius disposed of 11.89 lakh and 25.26 shares in company by way of open market sales during September 17-19.

ADF Foods: The company closed its buyback of equity shares of the company after deploying Rs 29.99 crore.

Arman Financial Services: Board has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to AAV SARL (Luxembourg), through its Indian custodian Deutsche Bank AG.

Asian Paints - the commercial production of paints and intermediaries has successfully commenced at the Mysuru plant, Karnataka

Nagarjuna Fertilizer - Update on shutdown of plant - Company is in the process of sorting out the working capital issues with the bankers to restart the plant

CCI approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of