Stocks in the news: SBI, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Vijaya Bank, TD Power, Ganesh Films

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Basic customs duty has been increased on 19 items to curb import of certain items and total value of imports of these items in FY18 was about Rs 86,000 crore

Hero MotoCorp: Company to raise product prices by up to Rs 900 from October 3 due to rising commodity prices and currency depreciation.

HCL Technologies: Company signs new five-year infrastructure services contract with Anglo American.

Vijaya Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on September 29 to consider the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Torrent Power: Company participated in the competitive bidding process (by way of E-reverse auction process) conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting-up of 1200 MW ISTS connected wind power projects, and emerged as one of the winning bidders for capacity of 115 MW project.

State Bank of India: SBI has received ECCB nod for divestment of 4 percent stake in SBI General Insurance Company and deal for total consideration of Rs 481.7 crore. Divestment of stake to Axis AIF & Premji Invest.

IL&FS Financial Services: Commercial Papers due September 26 couldn't be serviced.

Eicher Motors: At Royal Enfield's Chennai facility, a few workers didn't report to work in last few days despite being present in unit. Company is hopeful to arrive at mutually beneficial solution without much loss in production.

Ganesh Films India: Company has acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Studio Green for the movie 'Nota' and from Neelam Productions for the movie 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

India Grid Trust: Company has received a disclosure from Harsh Shah, CEO & Whole-time Director, Sterlite Investment Managers Limited (Investment Manager of IndiGrid) regarding purchase of IndiGrid units.

TD Power Systems: Board approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 30 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 256 per share.

Rural Electrification Corporation: Board approved the proposal for incorporation of a project specific Special Purpose Vehicle, as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Transmission Projects Company Limited for construction of 400 kV Udupi (UPCL)-Kasargode D/C line and Kasargode Substation. The company to be incorporated will also be a subsidiary company of REC.

Deepak Nitrite: ICRA has assigned rating of A1+ to additional commercial paper of Rs 100 crore. With this, total size of commercial paper becomes of Rs 200 crore, which is rated as A1+.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Aditya Birla Finance had filed an application for interim injunction under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 in connection with its outstanding against 2 subsidiaries, namely (i) Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Limited and (ii) Pune Solapur Road Development Company Limited of Rs 55 crore and Rs 100 crore respectively plus interest due thereon.

Bosch: Renu S Karnad, Independent Director has conveyed her decision to resign from the board of directors of the company.

Indo Amines: Board approved a draft scheme of amalgamation of Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Private Limited and Key Organics Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.

5paisa Capital: Central Depository Services (India) Limited has taken on record the revised limits of foreign investment in the company by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) upto 100 percent and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) upto 24 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

: Company's associate company namely, Deccan Remedies Limited has received Consent Order For Establishment - (CFE) issued by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Hyderabad to carryout manufacturing of bulk drugs and intermediates at its manufacturing facility in Sangareddy, Telangana.