Stocks in the news: RITES, Tata Comm, Yes Bank, BPCL, Grasim, Glenmark, Simplex Infra, Reliance Capital

Seamec | Simplex Infrastructures | Coffee Day Enterprises | Max India | Tata Communications and Glenmark are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Container Corporation: The company has signed a settlement agreement with Kohinoor India.
RITES: The government sold 10 percent equity in the company via offer for sale issues on November 22 and 25.
Tata Communications: The company appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as MD & CEO.
BPCL: Moody's placed Baa2 rating on the review for downgrade on government stake sale.
Yes Bank sells over 17 lakh shares of Reliance Capital
Biocon - USFDA approves company's sBLA for Pegfilgrastim nw manufacturing facility
Max India completed divestment of entire equity shareholding of the company in Pharmax Corporation
HCL Technologies fixes December 7 as record date for bonus issue
Grasim Industries: Board approved the draft scheme of amalgamation between Aditya Birla Solar and Aditya Birla Renewables.
Coffee Day Enterprises: Venu Madhav has been elevated as the Group Head- Strategy and M&A.
PIMCO buys nearly 24 lakh shares of Reliance Infrastructure
L&T Finance: Committee of directors to approve raising funds through proposed issue aggregating up to Rs 60 crore and issue price for the proposed issue on November 29, 2019Raymond
Re-appoints Ishwar Das Agarwal and Pradeep Guha as an independent director for 2 years
Appoints Ashish Kapadia as an additional director (Independent) for 5 years
Fortis Healthcare appoints Sim Heng Joo Joe as an additional director (Non-exec & Non-independent) with immediate effect
Seamec: The company's vessel 'Seamec Princess' has been contracted with Posh Subsea Pte Limited for working at Mumbai High offshore; the value of charter during the firm period is $4.86 million.
Omkar Speciality Chemicals: A fire accident occurred at Badlapur unit in Maharashtra.
Yes Bank board meeting on November 29 to consider raising of funds by issue of equity/ equity linked securities
Simplex Infrastructures: CARE Ratings has revised the company's long, short-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures.
Reliance Capital - delay in payment of interest / principal obligations towards NCDs due on November 25 and 26
ICICI Pru MF, HDFC MF receive payments from Essel Group - PTI
Hindustan Zinc appoints Arun Misra as Deputy CEO - PTI
Bulk DealsGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.