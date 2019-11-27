Stocks in the news: RITES, Tata Comm, Yes Bank, BPCL, Grasim, Glenmark, Simplex Infra, Reliance Capital

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Container Corporation: The company has signed a settlement agreement with Kohinoor India.

RITES: The government sold 10 percent equity in the company via offer for sale issues on November 22 and 25.

Tata Communications: The company appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as MD & CEO.

BPCL: Moody's placed Baa2 rating on the review for downgrade on government stake sale.

Yes Bank sells over 17 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

Biocon - USFDA approves company's sBLA for Pegfilgrastim nw manufacturing facility

Max India completed divestment of entire equity shareholding of the company in Pharmax Corporation

HCL Technologies fixes December 7 as record date for bonus issue

Grasim Industries: Board approved the draft scheme of amalgamation between Aditya Birla Solar and Aditya Birla Renewables.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Venu Madhav has been elevated as the Group Head- Strategy and M&A.

PIMCO buys nearly 24 lakh shares of Reliance Infrastructure

L&T Finance: Committee of directors to approve raising funds through proposed issue aggregating up to Rs 60 crore and issue price for the proposed issue on November 29, 2019

Re-appoints Ishwar Das Agarwal and Pradeep Guha as an independent director for 2 years

Appoints Ashish Kapadia as an additional director (Independent) for 5 years

Fortis Healthcare appoints Sim Heng Joo Joe as an additional director (Non-exec & Non-independent) with immediate effect

Seamec: The company's vessel 'Seamec Princess' has been contracted with Posh Subsea Pte Limited for working at Mumbai High offshore; the value of charter during the firm period is $4.86 million.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals: A fire accident occurred at Badlapur unit in Maharashtra.

Yes Bank board meeting on November 29 to consider raising of funds by issue of equity/ equity linked securities

Simplex Infrastructures: CARE Ratings has revised the company's long, short-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures.

Reliance Capital - delay in payment of interest / principal obligations towards NCDs due on November 25 and 26

ICICI Pru MF, HDFC MF receive payments from Essel Group - PTI

Hindustan Zinc appoints Arun Misra as Deputy CEO - PTI

Bulk Deals