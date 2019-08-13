Stocks in the news: RIL, Tata Motors, ONGC, BHEL, BPCL, Sintex Plastics, Varroc Engg, Oil India

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on August 13: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, ONGC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Coal India, Alembic, Bosch, National Aluminium Company, Bharat Forge, Chalet Hotels, Adhunik Industries, UFO Moviez, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, GMM Pfaudler, RITES, Fine Organic Industries, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Karda Constructions, Setco Automotive, Techno Electric, Mandhana Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals, Reliance Home Finance, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Rollatainers, Rama Steel Tubes

Bharat Road Network, Precision Camshafts, Hindustan Aeronautics, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Dixon Technologies, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Apex Frozen Foods, Dr Lal Path Labs, A2Z Infra Engineering, Snowman Logistics, Rain Industries, Vakrangee, Venus Remedies, Texmo Pipes, Shree Ganesh Forgings, Zenith Birla, Blue Star, BGR Energy Systems, Ansal Properties, Aarti Industries

Vardhman Textiles, Time Technoplast, Shilpa Medicare, Tamil Nadu Newsprint, Patel Integrated Logistics, Jai Corp, Essel Propack, Zodiac Clothing Company, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Mawana Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Amrutanjan Health, Allied Digital Services, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Gallantt Ispat, Talwalkars Better Value, Bodal Chemicals, Kilitch Drugs,

Ashoka Buildcon, Manappuram Finance, Prime Focus, Parsvnath Developers, Redington (India), Godrej Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Hotel Leela Venture, Sintex Industries, Saregama India, Electrosteel Castings, Mercator, JB Chemicals, Sakthi Sugars, Madhucon Projects, IPCA Laboratories, Morepen Laboratories, Reliance Infrastructure, Apollo Hospitals,

Opto Circuits, Kernex Microsystems, Kaveri Seed Company, Info Edge, Power Finance Corporation, DB Realty, Amtek Auto, Uflex, West Coast Paper Mills, Indoco Remedies, India Nippon Electricals, Jindal Cotex, Esab India

NHPC Q1: Consolidated profit rises 16.2 percent to Rs 989.3 crore versus Rs 851.7 crore, revenue climbs 12.5 percent to Rs 2,610 crore versus Rs 2,319.4 crore YoY.

BHEL Q1: Loss at Rs 217.7 crore against profit of Rs 40.7 crore, revenue falls 23.7 percent to Rs 4,532.5 crore versus Rs 5,942 crore YoY.

Future Consumer Q1: Loss at Rs 15.1 crore versus loss of Rs 6.1 crore, revenue rises 29.3 percent to Rs 1,048 crore versus Rs 810.9 crore YoY.

BPCL Q1: Profit falls 65.6 percent to Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 3,124.9 crore, revenue rises 3.1 percent to Rs 76,318 crore versus Rs 73,990 crore QoQ.

SAIL Q1: Net profit down 87.3 percent at Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 540.4 crore, revenue down 6.8 percent at Rs 14,820 crore versus Rs 15,907.2 crore, YoY

Oil India Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 847.2 crore against loss of Rs 70.6 crore, revenue rises 9.2 percent to Rs 3,380.9 crore versus Rs 3,097.3 crore QoQ.

Sunteck Realty Q1: Consolidated net profit down 51.4 percent at Rs 33.2 crore versus Rs 68.25 crore, revenue down 17.3 percent at Rs 174.6 crore versus Rs 211.1 crore, YoY

Sadbhav Infra Q1: Consolidated net loss at Rs 70.1 crore versus Rs 65.6 crore, revenue down 0.2 percent at Rs 795.9 crore versus Rs 797.5 crore, YoY

Bombay Burmah Q1: Consolidated net profit up 82.7 percent at Rs 122.12 crore against Rs 66.83 crore, revenue up 5.8 percent at Rs 2,784.8 crore against Rs 2,631.4 crore, YoY

Motherson Sumi Q1: Consolidated net profit down 25.2 percent at Rs 331.5 crore versus Rs 443.1 crore, revenue up 13.7 percent at Rs 16,792.5 crore versus Rs 14,775.5 crore, YoY

VRL Logistics Q1: Net profit was up 13.5 percent at Rs 27.45 crore versus Rs 24.18 crore, revenue was up 2.1 percent at Rs 539.6 r versus Rs 528.5 crore, YoY

Chambal Fertilisers Q1: Consolidated net profit was up 6.1 percent at Rs 164.4 crore versus Rs 155 crore, revenue was up 29.8 percent at Rs 2,871.1 crore versus Rs 2,211.4 crore, YoY

Divis Lab Q1: Consolidated net profit was up 1.8 percent at Rs 272.4 crore versus Rs 267.7 crore, revenue was up 16.8 percent at Rs 1,162.9 crore Rs 995.2 crore, YoY

PNC Infra Q1: Consolidated net profit was up 51.8 percent at Rs 178.5 crore versus Rs 117.6 crore, revenue was up 66.4 percent at Rs 1,524.5 crore versus Rs 916.4 crore, YoY

Goodyear India Q1: Net profit up 5.9 percent at Rs 26.25 crore versus Rs 24.78 crore, revenue down 8.3 percent at Rs 490.3 crore versus Rs 534.6 crore, YoY

NTPC Q1: Consolidated net profit was up 5.6 percent at Rs 2,840.3 crore versus Rs 2,689 crore, revenue was up 8 percent at Rs 25,931.1 crore versus Rs 24,013.2 crore, YoY

Hindustan Copper Q1: Consolidated net profit was down 47.4 percent at Rs 19.2 crore versus Rs 36.5 crore, revenue was down 27.2 percent at Rs 304.1 crore versus Rs 417.9 crore, YoY

Caplin Point Q1: Consolidated net profit up 34.2 percent at Rs 50.23 crore versus Rs 37.42 crore, revenue up 31.5 percent at Rs 192.6 crore versus Rs 146.5 crore, YoY

Balkrishna Industries Q1: Consolidated net profit was down 21.4 percent at Rs 176.8 crore versus Rs 225.1 crore, revenue was down 11 percent at Rs 1,198.9 crore versus Rs 1,347.6 crore, YoY

Finolex Industries Q1: Consolidated net profit was down 34.8 percent at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 112.3 crore, revenue was up 14 percent at Rs 943.8 crore versus Rs 827.8 crore, YoY

Godfrey Phillips Q1: Consolidated net profit at Rs 118.6 Crore versus Rs 57.4 crore, revenue was up 39.7 percent at Rs 841.3 crore versus Rs 602.1 crore, YoY

NIIT Q1: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,090 crore versus Rs 17.9 crore, revenue was down 1.8 percent at Rs 210.3 crore versus Rs 214.2 crore, YoY

APL Apollo Tubes Q1: Consolidated net profit was up 10.2 percent at Rs 51.8 crore versus Rs 47 crore, revenue was up 23.6 percent at Rs 2,071.6 crore versus Rs 1,676.5 crore, YoY

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1: Profit rises to Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 0.5 crore, revenue climbs 15.7 percent to Rs 558.3 crore versus Rs 482.6 crore YoY.

Universal Cables Q1: Profit increases 7.1 percent to Rs 18.65 crore versus Rs 17.42 crore, revenue jumps 35.1 percent to Rs 426.4 crore versus Rs 315.7 crore YoY. Prasanta Pandit resigns as CFO.

Allahabad Bank: Lender reduced interest rate (MCLR) by 15 to 20 bps.

IRB Infra - Mhaiskar Infrastructure, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has successfully completed concession period of Mumbai Pune Project on August 10, 2019 and subsequently, SPV has handed over the Project to the MSRDC

Sintex Plastics Technology divest entire equity holding in its indirect wholly ownedsubsidiary, Sintex NP SAS

Varroc Engineering to acquire 74% stake in CarIQ, a leading Telematics solution provider

Malvern Group, the holding Company of Superbreak and Laterooms had declared insolvency in UK

Malvern Group is 49% owned by Cox & Kings (Investment value as on March 31, 2019 is Rs 9.21 crore)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Dorzolamide Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 2%

Saudi Aramco and Reliance Industries (RIL) sign a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 20% stake in O2C division of RIL at an enterprise value of USD 75 billion

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and Microsoft Corp in alliance to accelerate digital transformation in India

Grasim Industries board meeting on August 14 to consider raising of funds through issue of non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis

DB Realty: Pledge on 2.1 percent promoter stake released on August 6.

Praj Industries has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini S/A lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies to the Brazilian market

Tata Motors: JLR July retail sales rose 5 percent to 37,945 units, Jaguar sales increased 3.6 percent to 11,386 units and Land Rover sales rose 5.6 percent to 26,559 units YoY. China sales saw a recovery in July.

Tata Motors: S&P took company off credit watch, saying Tata Motors' outlook negative on cash outflows, brexit.

Indoco Remedies - Anacipher clears USFDA inspection with zero 483

Torrent Pharma: USFDA classified Indrad facility as official action indicated (OAI)

USFDA completes inspection of Natco’s Mekaguda active pharmaceutical ingredient facilityY

Sonata Software announces partnership with Agastya International Foundation to support creativity and innovative thinking in rural schools

Unichem Laboratories received ANDA approval from USFDA for Chlorthalidone Tablets

IBM and Tata Communications join Hedera governing council

JSW Steel: Crude steel production down 4 percent to 13.17 lakh tonnes against 13.78 lakh tonnes YoY.

Andhra Bank has decreased its marginal cost of funds based lending (MCLR) w.e.f. August 16, 2019

Bank Of India told CNBC-TV18: Bank has cut lending rates by 25 bps and margins will be negatively impacted due to reduction in lending rate.

NDTV: Founders Radhika & Prannoy Roy prevented from leaving the country. CBI is probing allegations of bank fraud, money laundering against Roys & NDTV

Vinati Organics - CARE has upgraded the ratings of Long-term/Short-term Bank Facilities to CARE AA; stable / CARE A1+

Suzlon Energy clarified that the company continues to work on significant debt reduction, as committed. The company has been exploring various funding options like raising fresh equity and the company has been engaging with its lenders in this regard to arrive at mutually acceptable and viable options.

Zuari Agro - After the repair of tube leak of the PG- Reboiler in the CO2 removal section of Ammonia Plant, the plants could not be started, due to non-availability of gas supply, due to non payment of dues to GAIL, which was due to liquidity issues arising mainly out of delay in release of subsidy

