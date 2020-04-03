Stocks in the news | RIL, RBL Bank, Tata Power, IDBI Bank, Adani Ports, Simbhaoli Sugars

Vascon Engineers, Jammu & Kashmir bank, Future Consumer, Godrej Consumer Products, Future Retail, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports are among the stocks that are in news today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/37 Here is a list of top stocks to focus on today based on the developments.(Image: PTI) 2/37 RBL Bank | It has strong operating profit trajectory for Q4 with NIM at an all-time high and comfortable liquidity position. (Image: PTI) 3/37 PVR | ICRA retained rating at AA-/A1+, but placed rating on watch with developing implications due to lockdown. (Image: PTI) 4/37 Gallantt Ispat | Company received a subsidy of Rs 33.06 crore from Uttar Pradesh Government. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/37 IndiaNivesh | Arm IndiaNivesh Shares decided to disable all stock broking (voluntary disablement) services. (Image: indianivesh.in) 6/37 Kanoria Chemicals | CARE revised rating for long-term bank loans as A from A+ earlier. (Image: kanoriachem.com) 7/37 Future Enterprises | Haresh Chawla resigned as an Independent Director of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/37 Ashiana Housing | ICICI Prudential MF increase stake in company to 7.27% from 6.98% earlier. (Image: ashianahousing.com) 9/37 Godrej Consumer Products | Dharnesh Gordhon joined company as Business Head -Africa, Middle East and USA. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/37 Tata Power | Company completed sale of entire 50% stake in Cennergi (Pty), South Africa for ZAR 1,550 mn. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/37 Atul Auto | March sales dropped 76.34% to 1,091 units versus 4,612 units YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/37 Kolte-Patil Developers | CRISIL reaffirmed rating at A+, but revised outlook to stable from positive for bank loans. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/37 IDBI Bank | Fitch affirmed its existing Long Term Issuer Default Rating at BB+ with revised outlook of Negative from Stable. (Image: Flickr) 14/37 Tata Motors | Sales in March plunged to 12,924 vehicles, compared to 74,679 units sold in same month last year due to COVID-19 lockdown and planned transition to BSVI. (Image: Reuters) 15/37 Future Consumer | CRISIL assigned rating for commercial paper at A1/ Watch Negative. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/37 Simbhaoli Sugars | Company's manufacturing units in rural UP initiated production of liquid hand sanitizers & Disinfectants. (Image: Moneycontrol) 17/37 Jammu & Kashmir Bank | RBI extended term of R K Chhibber, CMD of the bank by a period of three months. (Image: Moneycontrol) 18/37 Vascon Engineers | Acuite reaffirmed its credit rating on bank facilities/debt instruments of the company. (Image: vascon.com) 19/37 Company approved proposal for raising of funds through issuance of NCDs up to Rs 25,000 crore, in tranches, on a private placement basis. 20/37 APL Apollo Tubes: CRISIL reaffirmed its long term credit rating at AA- for company's bank facilities. 21/37 Nava Bharat Ventures: CRISIL downgraded company's long term rating to A-/Stable from A/Stable. 22/37 Strides Pharma Science: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market. 23/37 Company provided drone-based surveillance technology to support Telangana State Police in implementing COVID-19 lockdown. 24/37 Technocraft Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on long term bank loan facilities as A+/Positive. 25/37 Adani Ports: Company in FY20 achieved a throughput of 223 MMT across its nine operating ports in India, registering 7% cargo volume growth YoY. 26/37 Earum Pharmaceuticals: Company decided to acquire, CEDAC MEDICORP a partnership firm which makes pharmaceutical product. 27/37 PNC Infratech: CARE reaffirmed its credit rating on long term bank facilities as AA-/Stable 28/37 JB Chemicals: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market. 29/37 Solara Active Pharma: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market. 30/37 Cosmo Films: Company's Gujarat plant resumed partial operations to facilitate supply of packaging material for essential items. 31/37 BCL Industries: Company received permission from FDA to produce and supply hand sanitizers. 32/37 TVS Motor: March sales dropped to 1,44,739 units from 3,25,323 units in same month last year. 33/37 JSPL: Company reports highest ever domestic and overseas steel and related products production and sales during FY20 34/37 Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received approval from USFDA for Lamotrigine extended-release tablets. 35/37 Cipla: Company successfully completed Phase-3 clinical study for generic version of GSK's Advair Diskus. 36/37 Future Retail: Fitch downgraded company's expected long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to B-(EXP), from BB(EXP), and placed ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). 37/37 Sun Pharma: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for anti-epilepsy drug, Pregabalin First Published on Apr 3, 2020 07:59 am