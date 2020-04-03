App
Stocks
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | RIL, RBL Bank, Tata Power, IDBI Bank, Adani Ports, Simbhaoli Sugars

Vascon Engineers, Jammu & Kashmir bank, Future Consumer, Godrej Consumer Products, Future Retail, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports are among the stocks that are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here is a list of top stocks to focus on today based on the developments.
Here is a list of top stocks to focus on today based on the developments.
(Image: PTI)

RBL Bank | It has strong operating profit trajectory for Q4 with NIM at an all-time high and comfortable liquidity position. (Image: PTI)
PVR | ICRA retained rating at AA-/A1+, but placed rating on watch with developing implications due to lockdown. (Image: PTI)
Gallantt Ispat | Company received a subsidy of Rs 33.06 crore from Uttar Pradesh Government. (Image: Moneycontrol)
IndiaNivesh | Arm IndiaNivesh Shares decided to disable all stock broking (voluntary disablement) services. (Image: indianivesh.in)
Kanoria Chemicals | CARE revised rating for long-term bank loans as A from A+ earlier. (Image: kanoriachem.com)
Future Enterprises | Haresh Chawla resigned as an Independent Director of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Ashiana Housing | ICICI Prudential MF increase stake in company to 7.27% from 6.98% earlier. (Image: ashianahousing.com)
Godrej Consumer Products | Dharnesh Gordhon joined company as Business Head -Africa, Middle East and USA. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Tata Power | Company completed sale of entire 50% stake in Cennergi (Pty), South Africa for ZAR 1,550 mn. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Atul Auto | March sales dropped 76.34% to 1,091 units versus 4,612 units YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Kolte-Patil Developers | CRISIL reaffirmed rating at A+, but revised outlook to stable from positive for bank loans. (Image: Moneycontrol)
IDBI Bank | Fitch affirmed its existing Long Term Issuer Default Rating at BB+ with revised outlook of Negative from Stable. (Image: Flickr)
Tata Motors | Sales in March plunged to 12,924 vehicles, compared to 74,679 units sold in same month last year due to COVID-19 lockdown and planned transition to BSVI. (Image: Reuters)
Future Consumer | CRISIL assigned rating for commercial paper at A1/ Watch Negative. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Simbhaoli Sugars | Company's manufacturing units in rural UP initiated production of liquid hand sanitizers & Disinfectants. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | RBI extended term of R K Chhibber, CMD of the bank by a period of three months. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Vascon Engineers | Acuite reaffirmed its credit rating on bank facilities/debt instruments of the company. (Image: vascon.com)
Reliance Industries | Revenue: Rs 5,80,553 crore
Company approved proposal for raising of funds through issuance of NCDs up to Rs 25,000 crore, in tranches, on a private placement basis.

APL Apollo Tubes: CRISIL reaffirmed its long term credit rating at AA- for company's bank facilities.
APL Apollo Tubes: CRISIL reaffirmed its long term credit rating at AA- for company's bank facilities.

Nava Bharat Ventures: CRISIL downgraded company's long term rating to A-/Stable from A/Stable.
Nava Bharat Ventures: CRISIL downgraded company's long term rating to A-/Stable from A/Stable.

Strides Pharma Science: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.
Strides Pharma Science: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.

Company provided drone-based surveillance technology to support Telangana State Police in implementing COVID-19 lockdown.
Company provided drone-based surveillance technology to support Telangana State Police in implementing COVID-19 lockdown.

Technocraft Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on long term bank loan facilities as A+/Positive.
Technocraft Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on long term bank loan facilities as A+/Positive.

Representative image
Adani Ports: Company in FY20 achieved a throughput of 223 MMT across its nine operating ports in India, registering 7% cargo volume growth YoY.

Earum Pharmaceuticals: Company decided to acquire, CEDAC MEDICORP a partnership firm which makes pharmaceutical product.
Earum Pharmaceuticals: Company decided to acquire, CEDAC MEDICORP a partnership firm which makes pharmaceutical product.

PNC Infratech: CARE reaffirmed its credit rating on long term bank facilities as AA-/Stable
PNC Infratech: CARE reaffirmed its credit rating on long term bank facilities as AA-/Stable

JB Chemicals: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.
JB Chemicals: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.

Solara Active Pharma: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.
Solara Active Pharma: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.

Cosmo Films: Company's Gujarat plant resumed partial operations to facilitate supply of packaging material for essential items.
Cosmo Films: Company's Gujarat plant resumed partial operations to facilitate supply of packaging material for essential items.

BCL Industries: Company received permission from FDA to produce and supply hand sanitizers.
BCL Industries: Company received permission from FDA to produce and supply hand sanitizers.

TVS Motor: March sales dropped to 1,44,739 units from 3,25,323 units in same month last year.
TVS Motor: March sales dropped to 1,44,739 units from 3,25,323 units in same month last year.

JSPL: Company reports highest ever domestic and overseas steel and related products production and sales during FY20
JSPL: Company reports highest ever domestic and overseas steel and related products production and sales during FY20

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received approval from USFDA for Lamotrigine extended-release tablets.
Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received approval from USFDA for Lamotrigine extended-release tablets.

Cipla: Company successfully completed Phase-3 clinical study for generic version of GSK's Advair Diskus.
Cipla: Company successfully completed Phase-3 clinical study for generic version of GSK's Advair Diskus.

Future Retail: Fitch downgraded company's expected long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to B-(EXP), from BB(EXP), and placed ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).​
Future Retail: Fitch downgraded company's expected long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to B-(EXP), from BB(EXP), and placed ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).​

Sun Pharma: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for anti-epilepsy drug, Pregabalin
Sun Pharma: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for anti-epilepsy drug, Pregabalin

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 07:59 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Market #Slideshow #stocks

