Stocks in the news: RIL, LIC Housing, JBF Industries, Fortis Health, Duke Offshore, DHFL, Jet Airways

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Jet Airways, Alok Industries

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Brands purchased an additional 3.07 percent equity holding in Genesis Colors (GCL) for about Rs 8.32 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 49.46 percent.

DHFL proposes to issue NCD worth Rs 1000 crore also Greenshoe option of Rs 1000 crore on private placement basis

Fortis Healthcare: Company & RHT Health Trust have agreed to amend the long stop date in the master purchase agreement.

LIC Housing Finance: Q1 profit rises 18.4 percent to Rs 567.9 crore versus Rs 479.7 crore; revenue increases 10.8 percent to Rs 4,019 crore versus Rs 3,626.9 crore (YoY).

Munjal Auto entered into the design and manufacture of composites components and assemblies via acquisition of a majority holding in Indutch Composites Technology

Sundaram Finance: Q1 profit rises to Rs 140.72 crore versus Rs 111.75 crore; revenue from operations increased to Rs 753.2 crore versus Rs 614.7 crore; provisions and write off declined to Rs 18.7 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore (YoY).

JBF Industries: Promoter sells 4.1 percent stake in open market from August 3-14.

SAIL set to exit non-performing, non-operational JV firms

Manpasand Beverages inaugurates new manufacturing plant in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Indian Overseas Bank: International Credit Rating Agency Moody's Investors Service, Singapore has re-affirmed its ratings and has also assigned a new rating i.e. Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) for the bank. CRR for banks is a new rating class introduced by Moody's.

Filatex India approved raising of funds upto an amount of Rs 150 via issue of ADR/GDR/others

Royal Orchid Hotels: Rating agency ICRA upgraded its rating for company's subsidiary Icon Hospitality Private Limited's term loan of Rs 20 crore to BBB(SO) (Stable) from BBB- (SO)(Stable).

Schaeffler India: Name of the promoter entity of the company i.e. 'FAG Kugelfischer GmbH' has been changed to 'Schaeffler Schweinfurt Beteiligungs GmbH' w.e.f. August 1.

NHC Foods: Board members approved sale of undertaking(S) of the company situated at Valsad, Gujarat and Santacruz, Mumbai.

Suncare Traders: The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 30 to consider to issue of bonus equity shares.

IL&FS Transportation clarified on the news - IL&FS firms have brush with wilful default tag- company unable to comment on any implications of the matter referred to in the News Item

Anil Ambani resigned as director of Reliance Naval

Punjab Chemicals repaid the entire outstanding debt to Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank)

Reliance Infrastructure AGM scheduled to be held on September 18, 2018

Duke Offshore bagged two high speed crew transfer contracts with an international company operating in India

Bodal Chemicals acquired land aggregating to about 27876.36 Sq mtrs

V2 Retail opens new store at Jharkhand

Mangalam Cement - CARE revised long term rating to CARE A+ from CARE AA-

JK Paper - contract workers at Odisha have resorted to illegal and unlawful stoppage of work

Goa Carbon: AJO Emerging Markets Small-cap Master Fund bought 65,681 shares of the company at Rs 826.91 per share on the NSE.

Hexaware Technologies: Promoter HT Global IT Solutions Holdings sold 2.5 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 447.83 per share while Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 38,53,600 shares at Rs 447.5 per share and Societe Generale purchased 41,00,000 shares at Rs 447.5 per share on the NSE.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Disha Foundation sold 95,60,000 shares of the company at Rs 9.44 per share on the NSE.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Invesco Asset Management Company sold 1,94,261 shares of the company at Rs 615 per share on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.