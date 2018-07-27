Stocks in the news: RIL, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Thermax

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Alembic Pharma, Equitas Holding, HCL Technologies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jubilant Life science, M&M Financial Services, Shopper Stop, Westlife Development, Apcotex Industries, Coromandel International, DIC India, Excel Crop, Gallantt Ispat, Genus Power, Heritage Foods, IL&FS Transportation, IRB InvIT, Jayaswal Neco, JSW Energy, KIC Metaliks, Kirloskar Brothers, Mafatlal Finance, Nagarjuna Fertilizer, Phillips Carbon, Prestige Estate, RPG Life, Schneider Electric, TRF, Welspun India.

ITC: Q1 profit rises 10.1 percent to Rs 2,819 crore versus Rs 2,560.5 crore; revenue increases 7.6 percent to Rs 10,707 crore versus Rs 9,954.7 crore (YoY).

Bharti Airtel: Q1 profit jumps 17 percent to Rs 97.3 crore versus Rs 82.9 crore; revenue rises 2.3 percent to Rs 20,080 crore versus Rs 19,634 crore (QoQ).

Petronet LNG: Q1 profit surges 34 percent to Rs 587 crore versus Rs 437.6 crore; revenue jumps 42.5 percent to Rs 9,169.1 crore versus Rs 6,435.1 crore (YoY).

Biocon: Q1 profit zooms 47.2 percent to Rs 119.7 crore versus Rs 81.3 crore; revenue increases 21.2 percent to Rs 1,123.8 crore versus Rs 927.4 crore (YoY).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Q1 net loss at Rs 123.9 crore versus profit of Rs 66.1 crore; NII falls 40.2 percent to Rs 130.2 crore versus Rs 217.8 crore (YoY).

Container Corporation: Q1 profit rises 2.4 percent to Rs 252.4 crore versus Rs 246.5 crore; revenue increases 6.9 percent to Rs 1,568.3 crore versus Rs 1,467.5 crore (YoY).

Essel Propack: Q1 profit jumps 20.4 percent to Rs 41.3 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore; revenue rises 8.9 percent to Rs 635.4 crore versus Rs 583.3 crore (YoY).

Quess Corp: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 54.40 crore versus Rs 45.65 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,968.35 crore versus Rs 1,297.30 crore (YoY).

Hindalco Industries: US subsidiary Novelis will acquire Aleris for $2.6 billion including the assumption of debt, including 13 manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia & Europe.

Poddar Housing and Development: Company acquired a land parcel, under the joint venture, admeasuring about 71,900 square meters at District Sangli, Maharashtra through its LLP know as Poddar Anantah Nirvana LLP. The company is having 65 percent of economic interest in the said LLP.

Adani Ports: Company signed a long-term regasification pact with Gail (India) for Dhamra LNG terminal.

JSW Steel and Monnet Ispat: National Company Law Tribunal approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of JSW Steel and AION Investments Private II Limited for Monnet Ispat and Energy.

IFB Industries: Company entered into a detailed definitive agreement to acquire as a going concern / running business, on a slump sale basis the entire Industrial Laundry equipment business catering to laundry Segment from Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd and Ramsons Udhyog Pvt. Ltd and its promoters at a consideration of Rs 35 crore.

Thermax: Company has entered into binding agreements and completed the acquisition process of the shareholding of Babcock & Wilcox India Holdings INC., in Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (TBWES). TBWES is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax.

Shriram EPC: NCLAT has set aside the order of the NCLT Chennai and closed the CIRP process initiated on the company by ACRE (Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprises Limited).

: CRISIL has revised its outlook on long-term bank facility and fixed deposits of the company from AA-/FAA/ Positive to AA/FAA+/Stable.