Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS, Lupin, PNC Infra, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, SMS Pharma

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Can Fin Homes, Just Dial, KEI Industries, Federal Bank, Monnet Ispat & Energy, Hindustan Zinc, HFCL, ICICI Securities, Bank of Maharashtra

Reliance Industries: The company reported the highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 11,640 crore for Q3FY20 against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,333 crore. Its net profit jumped 13.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 10,251 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

HDFC Bank Q3: Profit jumped 33 percent, but asset quality weakened and provisions spiked. Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 7,416.5 crore, from Rs 5,585.85 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income grew by 12.7 percent to Rs 14,172.9 crore compared to year-ago.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services reported tepid growth numbers for the December quarter. Its net profit was at Rs 8,118 crore, up 0.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 8,105 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies reported a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 14.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in its net income at Rs 3,037 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

IndusInd Bank: Bank registered a 32 percent growth in Q3FY20 profit and 34.3 percent growth in net interest income compared to the same quarter last year. Asset quality was also stable with gross non-performing assets (NPA) in Q3 falling 1bps to 2.18 percent and net NPA declining 7bps to 1.05 percent QoQ.

Lupin: Lupin received five observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its Vizag facility in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection of company's Vizag API manufacturing facility by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been completed, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

Chennai Petro Q3 : Consolidated net profit at Rs 11.29 crore against loss of Rs 213.6 crore QoQ. Consolidated revenue went down 1 percent at Rs 9,146.7 crore against Rs 9,237.7 crore QoQ.

PNC Infra: The company bagged order worth Rs 639 crore from NHAI.

GMR Infra: GMR Airports won a contract for duty-free shops at Kannur international airport in Kerala.

SMS Pharma - USFDA conducted a cGMP inspection at our Kandivalasa, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh API manufacturing facility from January 13 to 17, 2020

ITI board meeting on January 22 to consider and approve price band for FPO

Prestige Estate's subsidiary has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution and admitted as partner of the LLP with 50% economic and voting rights

Cyient: The company's third-quarter profit grew by 10.4 percent sequentially to Rs 107.6 crore on revenue of Rs 1,105.9 crore. Rupee revenue fell 4.6 percent compared to Rs 1,158.9 crore in the September quarter, while dollar revenue declined 5.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $155.2 million in the quarter ended December 2019.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a marginal 1.8 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 591.47 crore during the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 580.96 crore.

PFC: Power Finance Corporation raised $750 million through the issuance of overseas bonds to fund business expansion plans.

Blue Dart Express: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 31.92 crore for the quarter ended December on 31, 2019.

L&T Technology: L&T Technology Services posted a 10 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 204 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, mainly on account of business growth in North America.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter net profit at Rs 294.11 crore.

Godawari Power - Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board granted consent to operate the Rolling Mill with a capacity of 4,00,000 tonnes per annum and iron ore beneficiation plant with capacity of 10,00,000 tonne per annum

Electrosteel Casting - CARE Ratings has withdrawn the outstanding ratings assigned to the bank facilities of the company

Mercator sold its Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Ship - Prem Pride, built 1999, for a total consideration of Rs 49.54 crore

M&M subsidiary signed a share purchase agreement for acquiring up to 100% of the paid up equity share capital of Fifth Gear Ventures

Fine organics - ICRA upgraded long term credit ratings of the company from ICRA A+ Positive to to ICRA AA- stable

Chalet Hotels executed share purchase agreement for the purchase of Belaire Hotels Private Limited, owner of Novotel Pune Nagar Road Hotel