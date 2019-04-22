Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC Bank, GVK Power, SBI, Jet Airways, L&T, Tata Coffee

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: AU Small Finance Bank, Goa Carbon, Lux Industries, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Shiva Cement, Swaraj Engines, Tejas Networks

CCI approves acquisition of electrical & automation business of L&T by Schneider & Macritchie

Net profit up at Rs 10,362 crore, revenue down 11.3% at Rs 1.38 lakh croreGross refining margin at USD 8.20/bbl

Rel Jio Q4 net profit up 1.1% at Rs 840 crore; FY 19 profit up 309% at to Rs 2,964 crore, YoY

HDFC Bank Q4: Net profit rises 22.6 percent to Rs 5,885.1 crore, net interest income increases 22.8 percent to Rs 13,089.5 crore YoY.

Tata Sponge Iron Q4 net profit at Rs 24.39 crore, revenue at Rs 254.07 crore

ICICI Lombard Q4FY19 net profit up 7.5% to 228 crore against Rs 212 crore in Q4 FY2018

Jay Bharat Maruti Q4 net profit falls 63 percent at Rs 11.10 crore against Rs 18.13 crore, YoY

Tata Coffee Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 10.49 crore versus Rs 6.46 crore; revenue increases to Rs 460.52 crore versus Rs 440.43 crore YoY.

SpiceJet, Emirates sign MoU for codeshare partnership

Reliance Capital: Brickwork Ratings revised rating to A+ (credit watch with negative implications) for long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company, due to extension of timeline for progress of planned disinvestments in various companies.

CARE Ratings revised its rating to A (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company, due to extension of timeline for progress of planned divestments in various companies.

Majesco announces ready-to-use partner apps in Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange

Asian Granito India Ltd forays into Sanitaryware

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: USFDA classifies Srikakulam plant inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)

Thangamayil Jewellery opens new retail outlets

Corporation Bank: Brickwork revises the outlook on the rating of bank's bonds to stable.

Bank of Baroda: Srei Equipment Finance and BoB to offer joint loans for infrastructure equipment under a new agreement.

GVK Power - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund to invest in new shares in GVK Airport Holdings, subsidiary of company, equating to a 49% stake

Bank of Maharashtra board meeting on April 29 to consider audited financial results for the quarter ended March 2019

Axis Bank issued 5 year Senior Fixed Rate Green Bonds aggregating to USD 40,000,000 under the GMTN Programme

Nasim Zaidi has submitted the resignation as non-executive non independent directorIndependent director Rajshree Pathy resigns

Etihad spokesperson said Aviation Group sees significant value generation from ownership & management of Jet Privilege Program (Reuters).

CRISIL downgrades DHFL commercial papers' rating to CRISIL A3+ from CRISIL A2+

Shirpur Gold Refinery appoints Sharvan Kumar Shah as chief financial officer

JSW Steel raised USD 500 million by the allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes

SBI board meeting on April 24 to consider fund raising plan

Borosil Glass Works made an additional investment in Klass Pack, a subsidiary company

Gravita India: Gravita Tanzania commences commercial production of lead from its plant situated at Tanzania, East Africa.

GKB Ophthalmics: Board accepted the resignation of Gaurav Gupta, Promoter, Non-Executive Director, from the post of Director and as a member of the Audit Committee.

FCS Software Solutions: Board approved the scheme of amalgamation providing for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Insync Business Solutions, Innova E Services, Stablesecure Infraservices, Cgain Analytics and Zero Time Constructions with FCS Software Solutions.

Out of F&O Ban: DHFL, Jet Airways, Reliance Power, Wockhardt

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Syngene International: Board meeting is scheduled on April 24 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: Company will announce its FY19 earnings on May 22.

Raymond: Company will announce its FY19 earnings on April 30.

Wockhardt: Company will announce its FY19 earnings on May 6.

ICICI Securities: Company will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on April 23 to discuss the financial results of the company.

Bharti Infratel: Board to recommend/declare dividend, if any, in its meeting scheduled to be held on April 24.

KPR Mill: Board meeting will be held on April 29 to consider audited financial results for the year ended March 2019, recommendation of dividend, if any; and the proposal for buyback of shares.

