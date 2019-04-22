App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC Bank, GVK Power, SBI, Jet Airways, L&T, Tata Coffee

Goa Carbon | Lux Industries | Shirpur Gold Refinery | Jay Bharat Maruti | Bank of Maharashtra and ICICI Lombard are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: AU Small Finance Bank, Goa Carbon, Lux Industries, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Shiva Cement, Swaraj Engines, Tejas Networks

CCI approves acquisition of electrical & automation business of L&T by Schneider & Macritchie

Reliance Industries Q4
Net profit up at Rs 10,362 crore, revenue down 11.3% at Rs 1.38 lakh crore
Gross refining margin at USD 8.20/bbl

Rel Jio Q4 net profit up 1.1% at Rs 840 crore; FY 19 profit up 309% at to Rs 2,964 crore, YoY

related news

HDFC Bank Q4: Net profit rises 22.6 percent to Rs 5,885.1 crore, net interest income increases 22.8 percent to Rs 13,089.5 crore YoY.

Tata Sponge Iron Q4 net profit at Rs 24.39 crore, revenue at Rs 254.07 crore

ICICI Lombard Q4FY19 net profit up 7.5% to 228 crore against Rs 212 crore in Q4 FY2018

Jay Bharat Maruti Q4 net profit falls 63 percent at Rs 11.10 crore against Rs 18.13 crore, YoY

Tata Coffee Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 10.49 crore versus Rs 6.46 crore; revenue increases to Rs 460.52 crore versus Rs 440.43 crore YoY.

SpiceJet, Emirates sign MoU for codeshare partnership

Reliance Capital: Brickwork Ratings revised rating to A+ (credit watch with negative implications) for long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company, due to extension of timeline for progress of planned disinvestments in various companies.

CARE Ratings revised its rating to A (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company, due to extension of timeline for progress of planned divestments in various companies.

Majesco announces ready-to-use partner apps in Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange

Asian Granito India Ltd forays into Sanitaryware

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: USFDA classifies Srikakulam plant inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)

Thangamayil Jewellery opens new retail outlets

Corporation Bank: Brickwork revises the outlook on the rating of bank's bonds to stable.

Bank of Baroda: Srei Equipment Finance and BoB to offer joint loans for infrastructure equipment under a new agreement.

GVK Power - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund to invest in new shares in GVK Airport Holdings, subsidiary of company, equating to a 49% stake

Bank of Maharashtra board meeting on April 29 to consider audited financial results for the quarter ended March 2019

Axis Bank issued 5 year Senior Fixed Rate Green Bonds aggregating to USD 40,000,000 under the GMTN Programme

Jet Airways
Nasim Zaidi has submitted the resignation as non-executive non independent director
Independent director Rajshree Pathy resigns

Etihad spokesperson said Aviation Group sees significant value generation from ownership & management of Jet Privilege Program (Reuters).

CRISIL downgrades DHFL commercial papers' rating to CRISIL A3+ from CRISIL A2+

Shirpur Gold Refinery appoints Sharvan Kumar Shah as chief financial officer

JSW Steel raised USD 500 million by the allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes

SBI board meeting on April 24 to consider fund raising plan

Borosil Glass Works made an additional investment in Klass Pack, a subsidiary company

Gravita India: Gravita Tanzania commences commercial production of lead from its plant situated at Tanzania, East Africa.

GKB Ophthalmics: Board accepted the resignation of Gaurav Gupta, Promoter, Non-Executive Director, from the post of Director and as a member of the Audit Committee.

FCS Software Solutions: Board approved the scheme of amalgamation providing for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Insync Business Solutions, Innova E Services, Stablesecure Infraservices, Cgain Analytics and Zero Time Constructions with FCS Software Solutions.

Out of F&O Ban: DHFL, Jet Airways, Reliance Power, Wockhardt

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Syngene International: Board meeting is scheduled on April 24 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: Company will announce its FY19 earnings on May 22.

Raymond: Company will announce its FY19 earnings on April 30.

Wockhardt: Company will announce its FY19 earnings on May 6.

ICICI Securities: Company will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on April 23 to discuss the financial results of the company.

Bharti Infratel: Board to recommend/declare dividend, if any, in its meeting scheduled to be held on April 24.

KPR Mill: Board meeting will be held on April 29 to consider audited financial results for the year ended March 2019, recommendation of dividend, if any; and the proposal for buyback of shares.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 07:47 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Liv ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.