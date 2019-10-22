Stocks in the news: RIL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Granules India

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ceat, CCL Products, Granules, Elecon Engineering, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Hatsun Agro, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothy Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, M&M Financial, OBC, Rallies India, Welspun Corp

Reliance Industries Q2: Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 11,262 crore versus Rs 10,104 crore, revenue down 5.4% at Rs 1.48 lakh crore versus Rs 1.57 lak crore, QoQ

Ambuja Cements Q3: Standalone net profit up 31.3 percent at Rs 234.6 crore versus Rs 178.6 crore, revenue at Rs 2,626.1 crore versus Rs 2,613.9 crore, YoY

L&T Technologies Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 205.8 crore versus Rs 204 crore, rupee revenue up 4.1% at Rs 1,402.1 crore versus Rs 1,347.5 crore, QoQ

Lupin: Company gets US FDA nod for Divalproex Sodium Tablet (250-500 mg)

AU Small Finance Bank: Reports 89% jump in Q2 net profit. Gross NPA remained stable at 2 per cent and net NPA improved to 1.1 per cent from 1.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

HFCL: Q2 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 65 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations dipped by around 19 percent to Rs 979.52 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,213 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

UltraTech Cement Q2: Net profit up 2.3% at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 371 crore, revenue up 4.3% at Rs 9,254 crore versus Rs 8,869 crore, YoY

Maharashtra Scooters Q2: Net profit up 6.7% at Rs 68.9 crore versus Rs 64.59 crore, revenue down 40.5% at Rs 2.9 crore versus Rs 4.9 crore, YoY

Piramal Enterprises Q2: Consolidated net profit up 15.3% at Rs 554.08 crore versus Rs 480.42 crore, revenue up 14.6% at Rs 3,603 crore versus Rs 3,144 crore, YoY

ICICI Lombard Q2: Net profit up 5% at Rs 307.9 crore against Rs 293.1 crore and total income up 6.5% at Rs 2,738.9 crore versus Rs 2,571.7 crore, YoY

Shree Cement Q2: Net profit at Rs 310.6 crore versus Rs 60.2 crore, revenue up 5.2% at Rs 3,004.4 crore versus Rs 2,885.4 crore, YoY

Oberoi Realty Q2: Consolidated net profit down 35.4% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 213.8 crore, revenue down 17.1% at Rs 491.1 crore versus Rs 592.1 crore, YoY

DCB Bank Q2: Net profit up at Rs 310.1 crore versus Rs 309.2 crore, NII up 11.2% at Rs 313.4 crore versus Rs 281.9 crore, YoY

HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit up 26.8% at Rs 6,345 crore versus Rs 5,005.7 crore, NII up 14.9% at Rs 13,515.1 crore versus Rs 11,763.5 crore, YoY

Rajratan Global Wire Q2: Net profit up 64.4% at Rs 9.7 crore versus Rs 5.9 crore, revenue down at Rs 120.4 crore versus Rs 120.5 crore, YoY

Tata Motors to consider raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments on October 25

Punjab National Bank- Brickwork Ratings reaffirms the ratings of 'BWR AA+' for Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument amounting to Rs 200 crore

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declares interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share

Zensar Technologies: Company posted 16.1 percent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. It had posted a profit of Rs 95.2 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue, however, grew 13.3 percent to Rs 1,072.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 946.5 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Bharti Infratel: Company posted 61 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 964 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The mobile tower arm of Bharti Airtel had recorded a profit of Rs 600 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Adani Green commissioning 50 MW Wind Project and Evacuation Infrastructure for 725 MW of wind capacity

Indiabulls Housing Finance - CARE Ratings has reaffirmed long-term rating at “CARE AA+” and perpetual debt at “CARE AA”. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at “CARE A1+”.

Granules India received USFDA approval for Fexofenadine Hydrochloride tablets

OnMobile enters into partnership with Bharti Airtel to power games on Thanks app

GHCL issues commercial paper (CP) of Rs 25 crore

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Brickwork Ratings reaffirms ratings of Perpetual Tier I Bonds ( PDl) & Upper Tier II Bonds of the Bank and placed the same under "Credit Watch with Developing Implications"

Ujjivan Financial Services: Company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.