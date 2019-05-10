Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, SBI, L&T, Voltas, HCL Tech, Welspun Corp, GSPL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: SBI, L&T, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Eicher Motors, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare, Gujarat Poly Electronics, HT Media, IDFC First Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Merck, Nocil, Oberoi Realty, Punjab Chemicals, PVR, Tata Investment Corporation, V2 Retail, Vakrangee, Venky's, V-Mart Retail, VST Tillers Tractors

Voltas Q4: Net profit down 27.5% at Rs 139.6 crore versus Rs 192.6 crore, revenue up at Rs 2,062.8 crore versus Rs 2,048.4 crore, YoY

PNB Housing Q4: Net profit up 51% at Rs 379.8 crore versus Rs 251.6 crore, revenue up 30.9% at Rs 2,145.2 crore versus Rs 1,638.2 crore, YoY

Vardhman Textiles Q4: Consolidated net profit up 9.6% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 163.7 crore, revenue up 16.8% at Rs 1,763.4 crore versus Rs 1,509.6 crore, YoY

HCL Tech Q4: Net profit down 1.7% at Rs 2,568 crore versus Rs 2,611 crore, rupee revenue up 1.9% at Rs 15,990 crore and dollar revenue up 3.5% at USD 2,278 million, QoQ

MGL Q4: Net profit up 27.4% at Rs 133.5 crore Vs Rs 104.8 crore, revenue up 23.2% at Rs 793.2 crore Vs Rs 643.8 crore, YoY

GSPL Q4: Net profit down 2.6% at Rs 153.3 crore Vs Rs 157.4 crore, revenue up 23.8% at Rs 433.9 crore Vs Rs 350.4 crore, YoY

Indian Overseas Bank Q4: Loss at Rs 1,985.2 crore Vs loss of Rs 3,606.7 crore, NII down 14.7% at Rs 1,479 crore Vs Rs 1,733 crore, YoY

Kalpataru Power Q4: Net profit up 30.6% at Rs 136.9 crore Vs Rs 104.8 crore, revenue up 29% at Rs 2,491.4 crore Vs Rs 1,931.4 crore, YoY

Sundram Fasteners approved payment of second interim dividend at Rs 3.10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of the Reliance Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity shares of Hamleys Global Holdings

Welspun Corp to consider proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the comapny on May 14

Company has received additional pipe orders of 103 KMT which will be serviced from India

Quess Corp completed the acquisition of 100% equity in Greenpiece landscape

Edelweiss Financial Services - ECL Finance announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 3000 mn

Brigade Enterprises - CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating to CRISIL A; outlook revised to stable from negative

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Care Rating's board meeting is scheduled on May 21 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Oil India's board meeting is scheduled on May 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Corporation Bank's board meeting is on May 17 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Arvind's board meeting is scheduled on May 17 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and recommend dividend, if any.

Interglobe Aviation's board meeting is on May 27 to consider and approve the Audited standalone/consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019