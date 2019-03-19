Stocks in the news: RComm, Majesco, Orbit Exports, Hotel Leela, Canara Bank, L&T, Mindtree

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Orbit Exports: Board approved the buy-back of fully paid up equity shares for an amount upto Rs 10 crore at a price upto Rs 130 per share.

Vakrangee: RBI renews the authorization issued to company for White Label ATMs

Aegis Logistics: Board approved interim dividend of 50 paise on equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

HCL Technologies entered into a shared services arrangement with Xerox Corporation

Reliance Communications: The agreements dated December 28, 2017 and August 11, 2018 entered into between company, RTL, RITL (RCOM Group) and Reliance Jio respectively for sale of certain specified telecom assets have been terminated today by mutual agreement.

Reliance Communications: Company made payment of Rs 458 crore to Ericsson as per Supreme Court orders - CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors clarified that Jaguar Land Rover is conducting a voluntary recall following the identification of C02 performance variability with certain 2016-2019 MY Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with 2. OL diesel or petrol engines.

Aarti Industries: Board approved raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through, a QIP.

Coffee Day Trading subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises and Mr. V.G. Siddhartha (Promoter of the Company) have signed a definitive agreement to sell their entire stake in Mindtree

Amines & Plasticizers: ICRA assigned long term rating at BBB+ and outlook positive to company's bank loan facilities.

Majesco: Company acquired insurance software business in India issued by Majesco, USA, subsidiary company.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Company defaulted in payment of principal and interest due on non-convertible debentures.

Hotel Leela Venture: Company to sell its hospitality & hotel operations business on slump sale basis to Brookfield.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering fixed March 29 as record date for sub division of equity shares

RattanIndia Infrastructure: Vikas Adukia is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Adani Ports: Board approved the buyback of 14,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 1,400 crore from the existing debenture holders in one or more tranche through negotiated deals.

FIEM Industries: Company declares interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2018-19.

Pidilite Industries: Chief financial officer P Ganesh resigned.

Voltas introduces, industry''s first, Adjustable Inverter AC range, with the unique value proposition of Flexible Air Conditioning

Canara Bank: Bank plans to raise long term foreign currency funds by issuing Senior Unsecured Bonds in the international markets to the extent of $500 million.

Emami: SAT quashes SEBI order against company - CNBC-TV18.

L&T, Mindtree: L&T signs deal to buy VG Siddhartha’s entire stake in Mindtree for Rs 981 per share: CNBC-TV18 sources.

Talwalkars Better Value promoter entity sold 0.23% stake in market on March 15

Bulk Deals on March 18

NSE

DHFL: PGGM World Equity BV bought 25,16,898 shares of the company at Rs 136.55 per share

Mindpool Technologies: Keyur Bipinkumar Shah purchased 24,000 shares of the company at Rs 16.5 per share

Reliance Communications: IndusInd Bank Client A/C sold 2,76,05,034 shares of the company at Rs 4.04 per share.

Reliance Infrastructure: PGGM World Equity BV bought 14,60,946 shares of the company at Rs 135.93 per share.

Suumaya Lifestyle: Newedge Vinimay Private Limited sold 3,20,000 shares of the company at Rs 29.9 per share.

BSE

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Airtel subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited bought 16 crore shares of the company at Rs 316.80 from Bharti Airtel.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

The New India Assurance Company: Board meeting is scheduled on March 27 to consider general matters of the company.

BEML: Board meeting is scheduled on March 21 to consider the interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19 on equity shares.

Aster DM Healthcare: Company is participating in the Kotak India Investment Forum being held at Singapore on March 19, where meetings shall be held with various investors/analysts.

PI Industries: Meeting with investor namely Canara HSBC Life Insurance is scheduled to be held on March 19.

Tata Chemicals: Company's officials will meet NVS Brokerage Pvt. Ltd. on March 19.

Allahabad Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on March 26 to consider capital raising plan.

Mahindra Logistics: Group Meeting (warehouse site visit) with various Institutional Investors is scheduled to be held on March 19.

Emmbi Industries: Company's officials will meet TrustLine Holdings on March 19 in Mumbai.

: Board meeting is scheduled on March 22 to consider the issue price for equity shares to be allotted to the qualified institutional buyers in the proposed Issue, including a discount, if any.