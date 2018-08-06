Stocks in the news: PNB, Divis Lab, Puravankara, Suzlon Energy, Wockhardt

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Punjab National Bank, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Arvind, Dena Bank, Monsanto India, Max Financial Services, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Syndicate Bank, DFM Foods, Ujjivan Financial Services, Avanti Feeds, NACL Industries, Astron Paper, Parag Milk Foods, Dixon Technologies, Bhagyanagar India, Surana Solar, Caplin Point Laboratories, Arcotech, Atul Auto, Welspun Investments, HIL, SE Power, Visa Steel, Vinati Organics, Zodiac JRD- MKJ, Gateway Distriparks, De Nora India, Graphite India, Aurionpro Solutions, BPL, Vesuvius India, Nahar Poly Films, Cimmco, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Firstsource Solutions, Marksans Pharma, Titagarh Wagons, Surana Telecom, JBM Auto, JMC Projects, Alphageo (India), Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Polaris Consulting, Praj Industries, Kakatiya Cement, Beardsell, Nava Bharat Ventures, Honeywell Automation, Nahar Spinning Mills, Omaxe, Smartlink Holdings, Banco Products.

Berger Paints: Q1 profit rises 19.5 percent to Rs 134.9 crore versus Rs 112.9 crore; revenue increases 18.9 percent to Rs 1,483 crore versus Rs 1,247.1 crore (YoY).

SAIL: Q1 profit at Rs 540.4 crore versus loss of Rs 797 crore; revenue rises to Rs 15,907.2 crore versus Rs 11,579 crore (YoY).

Divis Lab: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 266.2 crore versus Rs 176.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 995.3 crore versus Rs 821.20 crore (YoY).

Mauria Udyog has received export-orders for supply of LPG Cylinders for Rs 147.28 crore during the months of January to July-2018

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Q1 profit at Rs 4.14 crore versus loss of Rs 19.02 crore; revenue increases Rs 1,083 crore versus Rs 995.92 crore (YoY).

Suzlon Energy: Q1 loss at Rs 575 crore versus profit at Rs 47.84 crore; revenue falls to Rs 1,277.49 crore versus Rs 2,581.99 crore (YoY).

Munjal Auto Industries: Q1 profit declines to Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 290.3 crore versus Rs 257.36 crore (YoY).

Relaxo Footwears: Q1 profit increases to Rs 45.95 crore versus Rs 37.35 crore; revenue rises to Rs 566.48 crore versus Rs 482.96 crore (YoY).

Action Construction Equipment: Q1 jumps to Rs 16.65 crore versus Rs 3.76 crore; revenue rises to Rs 336.2 crore versus Rs 188.96 crore (YoY).

JSW Holdings: Q1 profit falls to Rs 9.84 crore versus Rs 40.55 crore; revenue slips to Rs 12.71 crore versus Rs 50.85 crore (YoY).

Wockhardt: Q1 loss at Rs 86.2 crore versus loss of Rs 409.66 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,007.71 crore versus Rs 891 crore (YoY).

Mangalam Cement: Q1 loss at Rs 15.32 crore versus profit of Rs 12.11 crore; revenue rises to Rs 254.2 crore versus Rs 251.6 crore (YoY).

Rico Auto Industries: Q1 profit increases to Rs 15.21 crore versus Rs 13.99 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 349.14 crore versus Rs 273.5 crore (YoY).

Sical Logistics: Q1 profit falls to Rs 3.38 crore versus Rs 11.80 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 323.5 crore versus Rs 244.8 crore (YoY).

KEC International: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 86.84 crore versus Rs 62.97 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,104.7 crore versus Rs 1,856.76 crore (YoY).

DQ Entertainment: Q1 loss at Rs 8.29 crore versus profit at Rs 4.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 18 crore (YoY).

Den Networks: Q1 loss at Rs 27.98 crore versus loss of Rs 9.92 crore; revenue rises to Rs 314.2 crore versus Rs 314.11 crore (YoY).

Laurus Labs: Q1 profit falls sharply to Rs 16.55 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore; revenue rises to Rs 539 crore versus Rs 478.4 crore (YoY).

Adlabs Entertainment: Q1 loss at Rs 20.85 crore versus loss of Rs 22.51 crore; revenue slips to Rs 84.72 crore versus Rs 86.61 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: Q1 profit surges to Rs 183.2 crore versus Rs 95.4 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 752.85 crore versus Rs 544.18 crore (YoY).

Entertainment Network India: Q1 profit rises to Rs 9.33 crore versus Rs 4.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 121.6 crore versus Rs 104.5 crore (YoY).

Shipping Corporation of India: Q1 loss at Rs 206 crore versus loss of Rs 6.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 894.3 crore versus Rs 864.8 crore (YoY).

Scooters India: Q1 loss at Rs 2.52 crore versus loss of Rs 6.45 crore; revenue Rs 10.78 crore versus Rs 1.16 crore (YoY).

Wipro: Company and National Grid settle lawsuit in the US.

TCS: Shareholders approved the buyback of equity shares. Company has fixed August 18 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible equity shareholders.

ICRA: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9 to approve June quarter results and also to consider a proposal for buy-back of the fully paid-up equity shares.

Quess Corp: Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to setup a Skill University in the state.

Thyrocare Technologies: Board has decided to buy back equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 63 crore (14.97 percent of equity capital) from shareholders (other than promoters & promoter group) at a price of Rs 730 per share, through open market route through stock exchanges.

Indian Hume Pipe: Company has received letter of award for work order of Rs 468.58 crore from Karnataka Power Corporation (Government of Karnataka), Bangaluru for manufacture and supplying to site, laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of 1600/1700 mm dia PCCP pipeline.

Birla Corporation: Board of directors of subsidiary RCCPL approved to set up a 3.90 million tonnes greenfield integrated cement plant at Mukutban (Maharashtra) with 40 MW captive power plant and 10.60 MW waste heat recovery system.

Adani Enterprises: Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Agri Logistics (Dahod) to develop, operate and maintain Silos for storage of food grains at Dahod on DBFOO basis under PPP mode.

ENIL: Company commenced broadcast from its radio station at Bharuch (92.3 FM) - acquired under Phase 3 auctions.

Valecha Engineering: Company bags order worth Rs 57.61 crore.

Varroc Engineering: Aries Mentor Holding B V, The Netherlands (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) acquired 6,60,114 shares of TRI O M S.p.A. from the existing minority shareholder Alessio Caputo, resulting increase in shareholding of Aries Mentor Holding B V to 100 percent.

Hinduja Ventures: Board approved to subscribe 4,48,00,602 equity shares of subsidiary IndusInd Media & Communication (IMCL) offered to the company on rights basis in the proportion of 5 new equity share for every 11 equity shares held (5:11) at a price of Rs 100 per share.

Premier Explosives: Company has bagged an order from Singareni Collieries Limited.

Rupa & Company: CRISIL assigned a long term rating of 'AA-/ Stable' (upgraded from A+/Positive) for the bank loan facilities of the company, amounting to Rs 293 crore.

IDBI Bank: While one section of officers proposes to go on strike for five days from August 6-10, 2018, the other section proposes to go on strike for two days from August 9-10, 2018.

Puravankara: Company received bookings for more than 800 units for maiden property 'Adora de Goa' launched by subsidiary Provident Housing in Goa in March.

JBM Auto: Company's 'CityLife' buses to be rolled out by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus.

Rico Auto announced its foray into four-wheeler aftermarket segment

: Company has commenced optimum production from August to operationalise 280 MW of cell and 250 MW of module line capacity.