Stocks in the news: Apollo Hospitals, Berger Paints, Varroc Engg, Quess Corp, Welspun Enterprises

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Apollo Hospitals buys 50% stake in Medics International Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharma gets exclusive licensing agreement with Seqirus

MEP Infrastructure received the Letter of Acceptance from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

India Infoline Finance raising Rs 325 crore from CDC Group (A UK Govt-owned development finance institution) via rupee denominated Tier II bonds.

Umang Dairies: ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating of BBB- assigned earlier to the Rs 34 crore line of credit of the company and has also assigned a long-term rating of BBB- to the additional limit of Rs 17 crore. The outlook on the long term rating is stable.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Company made investment in company in India - Zorba Renaissance Private Limited, which is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.

Varroc Engineering to make stock market debut on July 06

Goldcrest Corporation: Company has fixed July 17 as record date to determine the equity shareholder(s)/eligible equity shareholder(s) of the company who shall be eligible to participate in the buy-back offer.

Berger Paints: Company has signed a shareholders' agreement with Rock Paint Co for the purpose of setting up of a joint venture company in India by the name of 'Berger Rock Paints Private Limited' or any other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies. The joint venture company shall be engaged in developing, producing and selling superior automotive refinish paints in India and Nepal.

Phoenix Mills: Island Star Mall Developers (ISMDPL), a strategic investment alliance owned by the company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has now further acquired an additional adjoining land parcel in Wakad, Pune for a consideration of Rs 1.36 crore on July 4.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: There is a minor fire incident at research and development centre of the company located at Mohali, Punjab. There is no loss of life.

Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Money has obtained the mandatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India for change in management/control through acquisition of shares /capital infusion by Muthoot Finance (MFIN) vide Reserve Bank of India letter dated July 3. Board of Directors of MFIN has agreed in principle to acquire shares as well as subscribe to equity shares of MMPL which will result in the change of management / control of MMPL. This was with the intention of further diversifying its business activities.

Capital First: Debenture Committee, on July 10, to consider and approve the private placement of rated, listed, secured / unsecured / subordinate / perpetual, redeemable non-convertible securities in the nature of debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India.

Barak Vally Cements: Saakshi Manchanda has resigned from the post of company secretary & compliance officer of the company with effect from closure of working hours of July 04.

Quess Corp: Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the East Bengal Club (EBC), Kolkata, which both are proposed to set up a new joint venture entity 'Quess East Bengal FC Pvt. Ltd'. The partnership will help Quess to improve its brand awareness and at the same time also contribute to sports participation and the development of football in the country.

Info Edge, MacRitchie Investments to invest Rs 190.51 cr in PolicyBazaar

Welspun bags four laning contract from NHAI

Eicher gets BS-VI certification for CNG engine from ICAT

Jasmine Capital Investments Pte bought 1,35,00,000 shares of Indiabulls Ventures

Parag Milk Foods ties up with ColoPlus AB for 'colostrum'

Tata Global Beverages to exit loss-making subsidiaries

Indian Bank revises FCNR (Banking) term deposit rates

CEAT inks MoU with TN govt to set up manufacturing unit