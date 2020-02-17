App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: ONGC, SAIL, Lupin, RITES, Glenmark Pharma, Granules India

IRB Infra | Lupin | SAIL | Sun TV | ONGC | Orchid Pharma | Firstsource Solutions and RITES are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Date: September 17 | Extent of loss: 642 points (1.73 percent)| Reason: Concerns over depreciating rupee, and rising geopolitical tensions, which was mainly the threat of retaliation over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Date: September 17 | Extent of loss: 642 points (1.73 percent)| Reason: Concerns over depreciating rupee, and rising geopolitical tensions, which was mainly the threat of retaliation over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Orchid Pharma, Huhtamaki PPL, Firstsource Solutions

January Trade Deficit at USD 15.17 billion, Imports at USD 41.14 billion & Exports at USD 25.97 billion

Close

Granules India: USFDA completes inspection at company’s Hyderabad unit with 2 observations

related news

RITES emerges as successful bidder for supply of locomotives, coaches worth Rs 680 crore

Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI Splendor+, price starting Rs 59,600

Dr Reddy's: US FDA completes audit of Srikakulum plant, with zero observation

Lupin launches bacterial conjunctivitis drug Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic solution

SAIL Q3: Consolidated net loss at Rs 343.6 crore versus profit at Rs 638.8 crore, revenue up 4.4 percent at Rs 16,542.5 crore versus Rs 15,842.2 crore, YoY

Glenmark Pharma Q3: Consolidated net profit up 64.1 percent at Rs 190.8 crore versus Rs 116.3 crore, revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 2,735.5 crore versus Rs 2,555 crore, YoY

ONGC Q3: Net profit down 33.7 percent at Rs 4,151.6 crore versus Rs 6,263.1 crore, revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 23,710 crore versus Rs 24,492.6 crore, QoQ

Sun TV Q3: Net profit up 6.3 percent at Rs 373.5 crore versus Rs 351 crore, revenue down 9.9 percent at Rs 815 crore versus Rs 904 crore, YoY

SREI Infra Q3: Consolidated net Profit down 34.4 percent at Rs 60.03 crore versus Rs 91.56 crore, revenue down 10.03 percent at Rs 1,450.5 crore versus Rs 1,617.5 crore

IRB Infra Q3: Net profit down 27 percent at Rs 159.7 crore versus Rs 218.9 crore, revenue down 2.6 percent at Rs 1,742.6 crore versus Rs 1,788.5 crore, YoY

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.