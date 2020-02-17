Stocks in the news: ONGC, SAIL, Lupin, RITES, Glenmark Pharma, Granules India

Date: September 17 | Extent of loss: 642 points (1.73 percent)| Reason: Concerns over depreciating rupee, and rising geopolitical tensions, which was mainly the threat of retaliation over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Results Today: Orchid Pharma, Huhtamaki PPL, Firstsource Solutions

January Trade Deficit at USD 15.17 billion, Imports at USD 41.14 billion & Exports at USD 25.97 billion

Granules India: USFDA completes inspection at company’s Hyderabad unit with 2 observations

RITES emerges as successful bidder for supply of locomotives, coaches worth Rs 680 crore

Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI Splendor+, price starting Rs 59,600

Dr Reddy's: US FDA completes audit of Srikakulum plant, with zero observation

Lupin launches bacterial conjunctivitis drug Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic solution

SAIL Q3: Consolidated net loss at Rs 343.6 crore versus profit at Rs 638.8 crore, revenue up 4.4 percent at Rs 16,542.5 crore versus Rs 15,842.2 crore, YoY

Glenmark Pharma Q3: Consolidated net profit up 64.1 percent at Rs 190.8 crore versus Rs 116.3 crore, revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 2,735.5 crore versus Rs 2,555 crore, YoY

ONGC Q3: Net profit down 33.7 percent at Rs 4,151.6 crore versus Rs 6,263.1 crore, revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 23,710 crore versus Rs 24,492.6 crore, QoQ

Sun TV Q3: Net profit up 6.3 percent at Rs 373.5 crore versus Rs 351 crore, revenue down 9.9 percent at Rs 815 crore versus Rs 904 crore, YoY

SREI Infra Q3: Consolidated net Profit down 34.4 percent at Rs 60.03 crore versus Rs 91.56 crore, revenue down 10.03 percent at Rs 1,450.5 crore versus Rs 1,617.5 crore

Net profit down 27 percent at Rs 159.7 crore versus Rs 218.9 crore, revenue down 2.6 percent at Rs 1,742.6 crore versus Rs 1,788.5 crore, YoY