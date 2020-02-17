Stocks in the news: ONGC, SAIL, Lupin, RITES, Glenmark Pharma, Granules India

IRB Infra | Lupin | SAIL | Sun TV | ONGC | Orchid Pharma | Firstsource Solutions and RITES are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Results Today: Orchid Pharma, Huhtamaki PPL, Firstsource Solutions
January Trade Deficit at USD 15.17 billion, Imports at USD 41.14 billion & Exports at USD 25.97 billion
Granules India: USFDA completes inspection at company’s Hyderabad unit with 2 observations
RITES emerges as successful bidder for supply of locomotives, coaches worth Rs 680 crore
Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI Splendor+, price starting Rs 59,600
Dr Reddy's: US FDA completes audit of Srikakulum plant, with zero observation
Lupin launches bacterial conjunctivitis drug Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic solution
SAIL Q3: Consolidated net loss at Rs 343.6 crore versus profit at Rs 638.8 crore, revenue up 4.4 percent at Rs 16,542.5 crore versus Rs 15,842.2 crore, YoY
Glenmark Pharma Q3: Consolidated net profit up 64.1 percent at Rs 190.8 crore versus Rs 116.3 crore, revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 2,735.5 crore versus Rs 2,555 crore, YoY
ONGC Q3: Net profit down 33.7 percent at Rs 4,151.6 crore versus Rs 6,263.1 crore, revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 23,710 crore versus Rs 24,492.6 crore, QoQ
Sun TV Q3: Net profit up 6.3 percent at Rs 373.5 crore versus Rs 351 crore, revenue down 9.9 percent at Rs 815 crore versus Rs 904 crore, YoY
SREI Infra Q3: Consolidated net Profit down 34.4 percent at Rs 60.03 crore versus Rs 91.56 crore, revenue down 10.03 percent at Rs 1,450.5 crore versus Rs 1,617.5 croreIRB Infra Q3: Net profit down 27 percent at Rs 159.7 crore versus Rs 218.9 crore, revenue down 2.6 percent at Rs 1,742.6 crore versus Rs 1,788.5 crore, YoY
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.