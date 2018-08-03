Stocks in the news: ONGC, Mphasis, Titan, HDFC, NBCC, RIL, Tata Motors, DCB Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Titan Company, Gujarat Alkalies, Sharda Motor, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Laurus Labs, Adlabs Entertainment, Kaya, BSE Limited, JITF Infralogistics, TCPL Packaging, Berger Paints, Mangalam Cement, Accelya Kale Solutions, Rico Auto Industries, Zydus Wellness, Den Networks, Entertainment Network (India), Indo Count Industries, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, DQ Entertainment, SJVN, Shriram EPC, SAIL, KEC International, Bharat Gears, Vardhman Holdings, Shipping Corporation Of India, Bank of Maharashtra, KCP Sugar, Savita Oil Technologies, Sical Logistics, Taj GVK Hotels, National Fertilizers, VIP Industries, Carborundum Universal, EIH Associated Hotels, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Nilkamal, Jocil, Hi-Tech Gears, Hinduja Ventures, Gulshan Polyols.

Results on Saturday: Munjal Auto Industries, Thyrocare Technologies, Lloyds Steels Industries, Shriram Pistons, Sandhar Technologies, Vardhman Acrylics, JSW Holdings, Suzlon Energy, Aarti Industries, Inventure Growth & Securities, Windsor Machines, Relaxo Footwears, India Glycols, Oswal Agro Mills, Divi's Laboratories, Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pratibha Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Paramount Communications, Wockhardt, Action Construction Equipment.

ONGC: Q1 consolidated profit rises 3.9 percent to Rs 6,143 crore versus Rs 5,915.2 crore; revenue increases 13.5 percent to Rs 27,212 crore versus Rs 23,970 crore (QoQ).

Tata Motors July auto sales: JLR US sales down 11% at 8,089 units, Land Rover US sales up 5% at 6,209 units and Jaguar US sales down 41% at 1,880 units

Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Brands has purchased an additional 2.36% equity stake in Genesis Colors for about Rs 9.89 crore, taking

its total stake in GCL to 11.65%

SBI signs MoU with Reliance Industries

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Q1 profit jumps 29.6 percent to Rs 1,049 crore versus Rs 809.5 crore; revenue climbs 29 percent to Rs 3,890.3 crore versus Rs 3,016.5 crore (YoY).

Manpasand Beverages: Q1 profit rises 1.3 percent to Rs 36.4 crore versus Rs 35.9 crore; revenue increases 13.5 percent to Rs 334.6 crore versus Rs 295 crore (YoY).

MOIL: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 113.44 crore versus Rs 97.73 crore; revenue falls to Rs 313.52 crore versus Rs 339.4 crore (YoY).

JK Lakshmi Cement: Q1 profit falls to Rs 13.75 crore versus Rs 28.30 crore; revenue rises to Rs 923.44 crore versus Rs 901.14 crore (YoY).

Shakti Pumps: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6.64 crore versus Rs 5 crore; revenue increases to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 89.91 crore (YoY).

Torrent Pharma: Q1 profit falls 13.3 percent to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 188 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,872 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore (YoY).

HDFC: Company increases retail prime lending rate by 20 bps w.e.f. August 1

VST Tillers: July sales - Power tillers sales rise to 2,598 units versus 2,405 units; tractors sales increase to 769 units versus 760 units (YoY).

PVR renewed its non-exclusive agreement with Paytm & Bookmyshow for 3 years

NBCC: Supreme Court asks the company to submit a plan for Amrapali Projects in 30 days.

Mphasis: Company to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on August 7.

HDFC Bank: The bank announced allotment of 1,28,47,222 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each pursuant to the qualified institution's placement and issue of 1,75,00,000 American Depository Receipts, representing 5,25,00,000 underlying equity shares.

Bharat Financial completed the third securitization transaction of Rs 539.01 crore in FY19

Techno Electric and Engineering: The company intends to place a proposal for buyback of shares before the board for consideration on August 10.

DCB Bank increases lending rates by 10 bps effective August 3

JK Paper - NCLT approved acquisition of Sirpur Paper mills

Power Grid setting up 5 MWp rooftop solar projects

HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,775 cr via QIP

BEML unveiled self-propelled 8 wheeler diesel electric tower car (8w detc) for Indian Railways

ONGC issued letter on July 30 for termination of an old contract for supply of 5 out of 12 offshore support vesselsThe termination of contract is arbitraryCo has taken & will take necessary steps and actions to protect its rights