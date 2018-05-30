Stocks in the news: ONGC, ICICI Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Fortis, Interglobe Aviation, BoB

ONGC | ICICI Bank | Glenmark Pharma | Fortis | Interglobe Aviation | SAIL | Canara Bank | Bank of Baroda | Dilip Buildcon are stocks which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Results Today: ONGC, SAIL, Canara Bank, BGR Energy, Fortis Healthcare, Bartronics India, Hindustan Copper, J&K Bank
Avenue Supermarts: Incorporates Reflect Wholesale and Retail on May 28, 2018.
Aban Offshore to consider raising of long term funds through issue of FCCBs, ADRs, GDRs and issue of equity related securities
Mcleod Russel to consider proposal for buyback of shares
Fortis Healthcare: The firm has started fresh bidding process; Munjal-Burman's offer stands mutually terminated.
Bank of Baroda: Looks to sell NPAs worth Rs 2,954.28 crore and has invited expression of interest by June 15.
ICICI Bank: Appoints MD Mallya as an additional independent director on board w.e.f May 29.
Wheels India: Q4 net at Rs 19.5 crore
Glenmark Pharma: Q4 net profit at Rs 151.6 crore and revenue at Rs 2,279.8 crore
Dilip Buildcon Q4: Net profit at Rs 217.4 crore and revenue up 46% at Rs 2,557.9 crore
Greenply Industries: Q4 net profit at Rs 32.6 crore
Eveready Industries: Q4 net loss at Rs 16.2 crore
Balmer Lawrie: Q4 net profit at Rs 87.9 crore
Reliance Infratel settles dispute with investor; withdraws petition for asset sales
IndiGo to levy up to Rs 400 fuel surcharge; fares to rise
ITI eyeing FPO in July-August: Official
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 27,50,000 shares of Tata Motors DVR at Rs 170.97
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5,73,000 shares of Vardhman Textiles at Rs 1,245
Rcom clearing way for deal with Jio - ETJSW Steel, Vedanta vie for Usha Martin's specialty steel business - ET