Stocks in the news: ONGC, ICICI Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Fortis, Interglobe Aviation, BoB

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: ONGC, SAIL, Canara Bank, BGR Energy, Fortis Healthcare, Bartronics India, Hindustan Copper, J&K Bank

Avenue Supermarts: Incorporates Reflect Wholesale and Retail on May 28, 2018.

Aban Offshore to consider raising of long term funds through issue of FCCBs, ADRs, GDRs and issue of equity related securities

Mcleod Russel to consider proposal for buyback of shares

Fortis Healthcare: The firm has started fresh bidding process; Munjal-Burman's offer stands mutually terminated.

Bank of Baroda: Looks to sell NPAs worth Rs 2,954.28 crore and has invited expression of interest by June 15.

ICICI Bank: Appoints MD Mallya as an additional independent director on board w.e.f May 29.

Wheels India: Q4 net at Rs 19.5 crore

Glenmark Pharma: Q4 net profit at Rs 151.6 crore and revenue at Rs 2,279.8 crore

Dilip Buildcon Q4: Net profit at Rs 217.4 crore and revenue up 46% at Rs 2,557.9 crore

Greenply Industries: Q4 net profit at Rs 32.6 crore

Eveready Industries: Q4 net loss at Rs 16.2 crore

Balmer Lawrie: Q4 net profit at Rs 87.9 crore

Reliance Infratel settles dispute with investor; withdraws petition for asset sales

IndiGo to levy up to Rs 400 fuel surcharge; fares to rise

ITI eyeing FPO in July-August: Official

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 27,50,000 shares of Tata Motors DVR at Rs 170.97

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5,73,000 shares of Vardhman Textiles at Rs 1,245

Rcom clearing way for deal with Jio - ET