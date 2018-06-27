Stocks in the news: Idea, Tata Comm, PNB Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank

NMDC | Idea | Tata Communications | PNB Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank are stocks which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Ex-Bonus- New India Assurance Company 1:1
Ex- Split: Filatex India From Rs 10 to Rs 2
Gallantt Ispat board meeting on June 28 to consider stock split
IndusInd Bank to acquire IL&FS' brokerage business
PNB Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 10,000 cr via bonds
Shriram Transport Finance to raise Rs 5,000cr via bonds issue
Fortune Financial services entered in to share purchase agreement with ITI Reinsurance
Fortis widens loss on one-time write offs in Q4
Corporation Bank: India Ratings has revised credit rating of its debt instruments
Bodal Chemicals entered into shareholders agreement with Trion Chemicals
Care revised its rating for Satin Creditcare's long term bank facilities to CARE A-stable from CARE BBB+STALE
India Home Loan board meeting on June 27, 2018
Tata Communications: Establishes a point of presence at EdgeConneX Portland Edge Data Center
Lux Industries board approved merger of JM Hoisery & Co & Ebell Fashions with the company
Idea Cellular: Gets shareholder nod to issue NCDs on a private placement basis
NMDC ore prices to remain at Rs 3,050 per tonnAmerican Capital Assurance Corporation went live with the Majesco P&C Core Suite