Stocks in the news: Idea, Tata Comm, PNB Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus- New India Assurance Company 1:1

Ex- Split: Filatex India From Rs 10 to Rs 2

Gallantt Ispat board meeting on June 28 to consider stock split

IndusInd Bank to acquire IL&FS' brokerage business

PNB Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 10,000 cr via bonds

Shriram Transport Finance to raise Rs 5,000cr via bonds issue

Fortune Financial services entered in to share purchase agreement with ITI Reinsurance

Fortis widens loss on one-time write offs in Q4

Corporation Bank: India Ratings has revised credit rating of its debt instruments

Bodal Chemicals entered into shareholders agreement with Trion Chemicals

Care revised its rating for Satin Creditcare's long term bank facilities to CARE A-stable from CARE BBB+STALE

India Home Loan board meeting on June 27, 2018

Tata Communications: Establishes a point of presence at EdgeConneX Portland Edge Data Center

Lux Industries board approved merger of JM Hoisery & Co & Ebell Fashions with the company

Idea Cellular: Gets shareholder nod to issue NCDs on a private placement basis

NMDC ore prices to remain at Rs 3,050 per tonn

American Capital Assurance Corporation went live with the Majesco P&C Core Suite