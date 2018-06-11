Stocks in the news: Natco Pharma, SBI, Syndicate Bank, Sagar Cements, IOB

Natco Pharma | SBI | Syndicate Bank | Sagar Cements and IOB are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Sagar Cements May standalone production up 15% at 1.84 lakh tonne
Indian Overseas Bank raises lending rate by 5-10 bps effective June 10
Syndicate Bank raises one-year MCLR to 8.55% from 8.50%
Shoppers Stop's chief financial officer Vijay Jain resigned w.e.f. June 08, 2018
Natco Pharma launches generic Posaconazole injection
SBI to auction 12 bad accounts this month to recover over Rs 1325 crore
PNB board approved to initiate the process to disinvest stake in PNB Housing Finance
Seya Industries approved fund raising plans for expansion
Jubilant Life Sciences issued commercial papers worth Rs 75 crore
Bayer closes Monsanto acquisition
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs worth Rs 40 crore
Max Life decided not to pursue the current acquisition opportunity, hence not considering any fund raising option
Inox Wind's statutory auditor Patankar & Associates resigns
IndusInd Bank get RBI approval for incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary
Phoenix Mills acquires under-construction retail development at Lucknow for Rs 4.53 bn
Welspun Corp awarded contracts for supply of 72 KMT of API pipes in to the America’s market
Lemon Tree subsidiary received final pre-construction approval for 577 room construction in Mumbai
Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Brands purchased 100% stake in Rhea RetailDisclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.