you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Natco Pharma, SBI, Syndicate Bank, Sagar Cements, IOB

Natco Pharma | SBI | Syndicate Bank | Sagar Cements and IOB are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are stocks that are in news today:

Sagar Cements May standalone production up 15% at 1.84 lakh tonne

Indian Overseas Bank raises lending rate by 5-10 bps effective June 10

Syndicate Bank raises one-year MCLR to 8.55% from 8.50%

Shoppers Stop's chief financial officer Vijay Jain resigned w.e.f. June 08, 2018

Natco Pharma launches generic Posaconazole injection

SBI to auction 12 bad accounts this month to recover over Rs 1325 crore

PNB board approved to initiate the process to disinvest stake in PNB Housing Finance

Seya Industries approved fund raising plans for expansion

Jubilant Life Sciences issued commercial papers worth Rs 75 crore

Bayer closes Monsanto acquisition

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs worth Rs 40 crore

Max Life decided not to pursue the current acquisition opportunity, hence not considering any fund raising option

Inox Wind's statutory auditor Patankar & Associates resigns

IndusInd Bank get RBI approval for incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary

Phoenix Mills acquires under-construction retail development at Lucknow for Rs 4.53 bn

Welspun Corp awarded contracts for supply of 72 KMT of API pipes in to the America’s market

Lemon Tree subsidiary received final pre-construction approval for 577 room construction in Mumbai

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Brands purchased 100% stake in Rhea Retail

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 07:41 am

tags #Stocks in News

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

