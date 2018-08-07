Stocks in the news: M&M, Unichem Lab, Syndicate Bank, Sun Pharma, Kridhan Infra

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: M&M, Punjab National Bank, TVS Motor, Motherson Sumi, Adani Enterprises, Mphasis, AU Small Finance, Adani Transmission, Kalpataru Power Transmission, eClerx Services, PNC Infratech, Inox Wind, SRF, PTC India, Edelweiss Financial Services, GSK Consumer, Thomas Cook, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Asahi India Glass, Birla Corp, Bombay Dyeing, Sobha, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Trident, Somany Ceramics, Merck, Prataap snacks, Future Supply Chain, Hawkins Cookers, Mirza international, Alembic, Electrosteel Castings, Transpek Industry, Southern {etrochemicals, Mercator, Shree Pushkar Chemicals, JK Agri Genetics, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Goodricke Group, RSWM, Nitin Spinners, Shiva Cement, Steelcast, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, CSL finance, Lovable Lingerie, Dhunseri Tea, Garden Silk Mills.

Adani Ports: Q1 profit falls 9.1 percent to Rs 697.4 crore versus Rs 767.5 crore; revenue declines 12.2 percent to Rs 2,411 crore versus Rs 2,745.1 crore (YoY).

Adani Power: Q1 net loss at Rs 825.2 crore versus loss of Rs 452.8 crore; revenue falls to Rs 3,829.7 crore versus Rs 5,543.4 crore (YoY).

Ujjivan Financial Services: Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 45 crore versus loss of Rs 75 crore; net interest income jumps 60.9 percent to Rs 222.4 crore (YoY).

Syndicate Bank: Q1 loss widens to Rs 1,281.77 crore versus Rs 263.19 crore, net interest income falls 5.9 percent to Rs 1,505.85 crore versus Rs 1,600.58 crore (YoY); gross NPA at 12.59 percent versus 11.53 percent, net NPA at 6.64 percent versus 6.28 percent QoQ; provisions at Rs 2,326.82 crore versus Rs 3,937.30 crore (QoQ) and Rs 1,333.88 (YoY).

Alphageo India: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 17.35 crore versus Rs 15.47 crore; revenue increases to Rs 130.53 crore versus Rs 114.5 crore (YoY).

Honeywell Automation: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 91.71 crore versus Rs 55.37 crore; revenue rises to Rs 770.37 crore versus Rs 655.53 crore (YoY).

Nava Bharat Ventures: Q1 consolidated profit surges to Rs 115.35 crore versus Rs 19.09 crore; revenue increases to Rs 740.75 crore versus Rs 359.27 crore (YoY).

Visa Steel: Q1 loss at Rs 27.85 crore versus loss of Rs 49.24 crore; revenue rises to Rs 403.84 crore versus Rs 401.08 crore (YoY).

Max Financial Services: Q1 profit increases to Rs 75.44 crore versus Rs 67.19 crore; revenue rises to Rs 128.98 crore versus Rs 94 crore (YoY).

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: Q1 profit rises to Rs 62.04 crore versus Rs 55.10 crore; revenue increases to Rs 653.30 crore versus Rs 636.55 crore (YoY).

Dixon Technologies: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 12.76 crore versus Rs 10.83 crore; revenue falls to Rs 592.68 crore versus Rs 684.55 crore (YoY).

Omaxe: Q1 consolidated profit slips to Rs 8.65 crore versus Rs 24.97 crore; revenue drops to Rs 173.53 crore versus Rs 482.48 crore (YoY).

Nahar Spinning Mills: Q1 profit at Rs 13.83 crore versus loss at Rs 20 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 582.5 crore versus Rs 488.20 crore (YoY).

Avanti Feeds: Q1 profit slips to Rs 89.99 crore versus Rs 148.84 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,040.24 crore versus Rs 998.2 crore (YoY).

Unichem Laboratories: Company's API manufacturing facility at Roha inspected by US FDA from July 30-August 3 and received 4 observations but company's business not impacted.

Sun Pharma: Company launches hypertension drug Kapspargo Sprinkle in US.

Suryachakra Power Corporation: Company received notice from NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) on initiating insolvency proceedings. Financial creditor SBI filed application to initiate insolvency process.

: Associate company Vijay Nirman Company Private Limited has been awarded a new project worth Rs 132.6 crore.