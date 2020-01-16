Stocks in the news: M&M, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NMDC, Hindalco, JSPL, Zee Entertainment

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Mahindra and Mahindra, Coffee Day Enterprises, Cox & Kings, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels, Infibeam, JK Lakshmi Cement, Motherson Sumi, Page Industries, PC Jeweller, Rain Industries, SpiceJet, Ujjivan Financial Services and Unitech.

Zee Entertainment promoter group to sell/divest up to 50 percent of their equity stake in company to strategic partner

Jet Airways clarified on Tata begins due diligence to buy Jet Airways from Naresh Goyal is that news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussions or decision by board

PNB & Carlyle group had made a joint communication on July 10, 2018 to initiate a joint stake sale process of the PNBHFLCarlyle Group has withdrawn from the joint stake sale process and the joint stake sale process has been terminated

PNB will continue to pursue and proceed with an independent sale of its shareholding in PNBHFL

Sun Pharma: Q2 show affected by one-time loss; posts net loss of Rs 218 crore

Hindalco - Novelis invests USD 175 million to expand aluminum production and recycling capabilities in Brazil

Ashok Leyland: Q2 net profit rises 38% YoY at Rs 460 crore; Vinod Dasari resigns

NMDC: Net profit falls 25 percent YoY to Rs 636.4 crore

Entertainment India: The company posted a fall in net profit at Rs 98 Cr down 18 percent from last year at Rs 119.2 crore.

Sasken Technologies received an assessment order under Section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for the Assessment Year 2016-17 wherein a sum of about Rs 68 crore including interest was raised as tax demand on the Company

GE T&D India: Q2 profit up 8% at Rs 51 crore

Fortis: IHH acquires controlling 31.1% stake for Rs 4,000 crore.

Walchandnagar Industries approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities for an amount not exceeding Rs 200 crore

Glenmark Q2: Net Profit up 93.3 percent at Rs 414 crore versus Rs 214.1 crore, YoY

PTC India Q2: Net Profit was down 26.7 percent at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 130.5 crore, YoY

Mahanagar Gas Q2: Net Profit up 6 percent at Rs 136.3 crore versus Rs 128.3 crore, QoQ

Tata Steel Q2: Net Profit at Rs 3,604.2 crore versus Rs 975.9 crore, YoY

Dilip Buildcon Q2: Net Profit was down 67 percent 67.4 percent at Rs 83.2 crore versus Rs 254.9 crore, YoY

JSPL Q2: Net Profit at Rs 279 crore versus loss of Rs 498 crore, YoY

EIL Q2: Net Profit was down 18 percent at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 119.2 crore, YoY

Infosys to open technology and innovation hub in Texas and hire 500 American workers by 2020

BPCL appointed N Vijayagopal as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from November 14

ACUITE Ratings & Research has reaffirmed the long term rating of ACUITE A on