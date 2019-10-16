App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Mindtree, Wipro, ARSS Infra, Star Cement, ONGC, NBCC

Star Cemnet |Wipro | Karnataka Bank | Entertainment Network | NBCC | REC and ARSS Infrastructure are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Mindtree, Federal Bank, Hathway Cable, DB Corp

Wipro Q2: Profit up 7% at Rs 2,552.7 crore against profit of Rs 2,387.6 crore, IT services rupee revenue up at Rs 14,656.1 crore against Rs 14,351.4 crore, QoQ

Karnataka Bank Q2: Net profit up at Rs 151 crore against Rs 148.9 crore, NII up 6.6% at Rs 498.7 crore versus Rs 467.7 crore, YoY

MCX Q2: Conslidated net profit up 99.7% at Rs 71.75 crore against Rs 35.93 crore, revenue up 40.9% at Rs 100.2 crore versus Rs 71.1 crore, YoY

ACC Q3: Profit up 44.7 percent at Rs 302.6 crore versus Rs 209.1 crore, revenue up 2.8 percent at Rs 3,528.3 crore against Rs 3,433.2 crore, YoY

ONGC's arm ONGC Videsh makes two new discoveries in Colombia and Brazil

REC - Transfer entire shareholding of REC Transmission Projects in WRSS XXI(A) Transco along with all its assets and liabilities to Adani Transmission

NBCC received orders worth Rs 852.17 crore in September

ARSS Infrastructure JV wins order worth Rs 50.46 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam

Ramco Industries - ICRA has reaffirmed short term rating as ICRA A1+ and long term rating as ICRA AA-

Entertainment Network - Adline Media has expressed their inability to continue with the Brand and Content License Agreement

Star Cement - buyback to open on October 22 and close on November 5

Sterling & Wilson's subsidiary in Australia signed contract for a new engineering, construction and procurement for Solar Farm In Australia amounting AUD 220.83 million

Dalmia Bharat clarified that its arm Calcom has not committed any default in its obligations towards Gurantco

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

