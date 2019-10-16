Stocks in the news: Mindtree, Wipro, ARSS Infra, Star Cement, ONGC, NBCC

Star Cemnet |Wipro | Karnataka Bank | Entertainment Network | NBCC | REC and ARSS Infrastructure are stocks, which are in news today.
Results Today: Mindtree, Federal Bank, Hathway Cable, DB Corp
Wipro Q2: Profit up 7% at Rs 2,552.7 crore against profit of Rs 2,387.6 crore, IT services rupee revenue up at Rs 14,656.1 crore against Rs 14,351.4 crore, QoQ
Karnataka Bank Q2: Net profit up at Rs 151 crore against Rs 148.9 crore, NII up 6.6% at Rs 498.7 crore versus Rs 467.7 crore, YoY
MCX Q2: Conslidated net profit up 99.7% at Rs 71.75 crore against Rs 35.93 crore, revenue up 40.9% at Rs 100.2 crore versus Rs 71.1 crore, YoY
ACC Q3: Profit up 44.7 percent at Rs 302.6 crore versus Rs 209.1 crore, revenue up 2.8 percent at Rs 3,528.3 crore against Rs 3,433.2 crore, YoY
ONGC's arm ONGC Videsh makes two new discoveries in Colombia and Brazil
REC - Transfer entire shareholding of REC Transmission Projects in WRSS XXI(A) Transco along with all its assets and liabilities to Adani Transmission
NBCC received orders worth Rs 852.17 crore in September
ARSS Infrastructure JV wins order worth Rs 50.46 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam
Ramco Industries - ICRA has reaffirmed short term rating as ICRA A1+ and long term rating as ICRA AA-
Entertainment Network - Adline Media has expressed their inability to continue with the Brand and Content License Agreement
Star Cement - buyback to open on October 22 and close on November 5
Sterling & Wilson's subsidiary in Australia signed contract for a new engineering, construction and procurement for Solar Farm In Australia amounting AUD 220.83 millionDalmia Bharat clarified that its arm Calcom has not committed any default in its obligations towards GurantcoThe Great Diwali Discount!
