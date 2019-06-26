Stocks in the news: Mindtree, DHFL, Aptech, ICICI Lombard, Adani Power, NTPC

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Mindtree: L&T gets controlling stake in company - Reuters

SpiceJet: Company launches eight new non-stop international flights.

Welspun Corp: Company fixed July 5 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for a dividend, if any, declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Godrej Properties board authorising the opening of the QIP issue on June 25, 2019. Floor price at Rs 928 per share.

QIP Committee meeting on June 28, 2019 to consider and approve the issue price

Panorama Studios International: Company and PVR Pictures collaborate to distribute films in India.

Healthcare Global Enterprises approved the allotment of 7,10,526 at a price per share of Rs 285 on preferential basis

Virinchi: Company allotted 3,40,000 equity shares on conversion of 3,40,000 warrants issued on a preferential basis on January 6, 2018, at an issue price of Rs 100 to Kompella Modini.

Adani Power - Consortium of lenders, led by Axis Bank issued LoI approving Adani Power's resolution plan to acquire controlling stake and restructure debt in GMR Chhattisgarh Energy

Reliance Capital - Brickwork Ratings has revised rating to BBB for long-term debt program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt and A3 for short-term debt program of the company

Punjab & Sind Bank - Base III compliant Tier-II bonds aggregating up to Rs 500 crore was opened for bidding on June 25. The issue was subscribed and bids for Rs 237.30 crore with coupon of 9.50% were accepted

ICICI Bank: Bank allotted 3,49,780 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each under the Employees Stock Option Scheme.

DHFL: Company defaults on unsecured commercial paper dues to the tune of Rs 225 crore, which will be paid over the next couple of days.

Jindal Poly Film: Company appoints Gaurang Desai as CEO.

Hitachi Corp: Company approves cessation of Bharat Gasolia as CFO, approves appointment of Avan Chaina as CFO.

Godrej Properties: QIP committee approves floor price of Rs 928 per share.

NTPC: Company won 40 MW solar power project from Uttar Pradesh Power Company.

GVK Deoli Kota Expresswayed, a step down subsidiary of GVK Power issued notice of termination to NHAI on account of material breach and defaults on the part of NHAI

Torrent Power - Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) approved the power procurement arrangement of 278 MW between the Company's UNOSUGEN Power Plant (capacity of 382.5 MW) and its Licensed Distribution Business for cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat

Reliance Power - ICRA has revised the long-term and short-term ratings of Sasan Power to ICRA BB+ (Negative Outlook) and ICRA A4 respectively

