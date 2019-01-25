Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo, Yes Bank, L&T, Kokuyo Camlin, Pfizer, Jindal Saw

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal, CDSL, Jtekt India, Wonderla Holidays, Vakrangee, Rane Engine Valve, Astec LifeSciences, Sundaram Clayton, V2 Retail, Poly Medicure, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Cantabil Retail India, Shriram City Union Finance, Kirloskar Brothers, Foseco India, Saregama India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Gati, Swaraj Engines, Gruh Finance, DHFL, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, International Constructions, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power

InterGlobe Aviation: The airline announced the appointment of Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with effect from January 24, 2019.

Yes Bank announces appointment of Maheswar Sahu & Anil Jaggia as additional directors

Bharti Infratel appoint Prakul Kaushiva as non-executive, additional director w.e.f. January 24, 2019

Deepak Fertilizers clarified that that there are no commercial papers outstanding as on date payable by the Company or any of it's subsidiaries

Karda Construction approved NCD worth Rs 100 crore

Mercator clarified that the company investigated and discovered that none of its large shareholders have reduced their holdings to trigger the sell off

The company has hence taken proactive steps and has requested SEBI to investigate the trading activity

Pfizer Q3: Net profit up 51.3% at Rs 131.9 crore Vs Rs 87.2 crore; revenue up 12.6% at Rs 513.8 crore Vs Rs 456.5 crore, YoY

Sunteck Realty Q3: Net profit down 16.2% at Rs 49 crore Vs Rs 58.5 crore; revenue down 3.4% at Rs 194.7 crore Vs Rs 201.5 crore, YoY

Nelco Q3: Net profit up 33.4% at Rs 4 crore Vs Rs 3 crore; Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 45 crore Vs Rs 37.2 crore, YoY

ICRA Q3: Net Profit was down at Rs 26.4 crore Vs Rs 26.5 crore

Jindal Saw Q3: Net profit rose 56.2% at Rs 150.3 crore Vs Rs 96.2 crore

Mphasis Q3: Net Profit was up 2.6% at Rs 278 crore Vs Rs 270.9 crore, QoQ

Reliance Power Q3: Net profit down 32.2% at Rs 189.3 crore Vs Rs 279.3 crore, YoY

Biocon Q3: Cons net profit at Rs 217.2 crore Vs Rs 92 crore; revenue up 45.6% at Rs 1,540.8 crore Vs Rs 1,057.9 crore, YoY

Kokuyo Camlin Q3: Net profit down 77.2% at Rs 1.1 crore Vs Rs 5 crore, YoY

Bharat Bijlee Q3: Net profit up 35% at Rs 13 crore Vs 9.6 crore, YoY

Quess Corp Q3: Cons Net profit up 5.4% at Rs 65 crore Vs Rs 61.6 crore, QoQ

Sintex Industries Q3: Net profit up 22.1% at Rs 25.8 crore Vs Rs 21.1 crore, YoY

Hatsun Agro Q3: Net profit up 23.3% at Rs 18.5 crore Vs Rs 15 crore, YoY

Zee Media Q3: Net profit up at Rs 27.2 crore Vs Rs 12.1 crore, YoY

PNB Housing Finance: Q3 profit up 32% at Rs 303 crore

Jyothy Labs: Q3 Net profit up 30% to Rs 48 crore.

Zydus Wellness: The Board will meet on February 6, 2019, to discuss financial results.