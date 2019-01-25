App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo, Yes Bank, L&T, Kokuyo Camlin, Pfizer, Jindal Saw

Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo, Yes Bank, L&T, Kokuyo Camlin, Pfizer, Jindal Saw

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results TodayMaruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal, CDSL, Jtekt India, Wonderla Holidays, Vakrangee, Rane Engine Valve, Astec LifeSciences, Sundaram Clayton, V2 Retail, Poly Medicure, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Cantabil Retail India, Shriram City Union Finance, Kirloskar Brothers, Foseco India, Saregama India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Gati, Swaraj Engines, Gruh Finance, DHFL, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, International Constructions, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power

InterGlobe Aviation: The airline announced the appointment of Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with effect from January 24, 2019.

Yes Bank announces appointment of Maheswar Sahu & Anil Jaggia as additional directors

related news

Bharti Infratel appoint Prakul Kaushiva as non-executive, additional director  w.e.f. January 24, 2019

Deepak Fertilizers clarified that that there are no commercial papers outstanding as on date payable by the Company or any of it's subsidiaries

Karda Construction approved NCD worth Rs 100 crore

Mercator clarified that the company investigated and discovered that none of its large shareholders have reduced their holdings to trigger the sell off

The company has hence taken proactive steps and has requested SEBI to investigate the trading activity

Pfizer Q3: Net profit up 51.3% at Rs 131.9 crore Vs Rs 87.2 crore; revenue up 12.6% at Rs 513.8 crore Vs Rs 456.5 crore, YoY

Sunteck Realty Q3: Net profit down 16.2% at Rs 49 crore Vs Rs 58.5 crore; revenue down 3.4% at Rs 194.7 crore Vs Rs 201.5 crore, YoY

Nelco Q3: Net profit up 33.4% at Rs 4 crore Vs Rs 3 crore; Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 45 crore Vs Rs 37.2 crore, YoY

ICRA Q3: Net Profit was down at Rs 26.4 crore Vs Rs 26.5 crore

Jindal Saw Q3: Net profit rose 56.2% at Rs 150.3 crore Vs Rs 96.2 crore

Mphasis Q3: Net Profit was up 2.6% at Rs 278 crore Vs Rs 270.9 crore, QoQ

Reliance Power Q3: Net profit down 32.2% at Rs 189.3 crore Vs Rs 279.3 crore, YoY

Biocon Q3: Cons net profit at Rs 217.2 crore Vs Rs 92 crore; revenue up 45.6% at Rs 1,540.8 crore Vs Rs 1,057.9 crore, YoY

Kokuyo Camlin Q3: Net profit down 77.2% at Rs 1.1 crore Vs Rs 5 crore, YoY

Bharat Bijlee Q3: Net profit up 35% at Rs 13 crore Vs 9.6 crore, YoY

Quess Corp Q3: Cons Net profit up 5.4% at Rs 65 crore Vs Rs 61.6 crore, QoQ

Sintex Industries Q3: Net profit up 22.1% at Rs 25.8 crore Vs Rs 21.1 crore, YoY

Hatsun Agro Q3: Net profit up 23.3% at Rs 18.5 crore Vs Rs 15 crore, YoY

Zee Media Q3: Net profit up at Rs 27.2 crore Vs Rs 12.1 crore, YoY

PNB Housing Finance: Q3 profit up 32% at Rs 303 crore

Jyothy Labs: Q3 Net profit up 30% to Rs 48 crore.

Zydus Wellness: The Board will meet on February 6, 2019, to discuss financial results.

Bajaj Finance: The Board will meet on January 29, 2019, to announce results for the December quarter.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:03 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.