Stocks in the news: Infosys, L&T, Prism Cement, Mawana Sugars, Dhunseri Petrochem

Here the stocks which are in news today:

Infosys - Board of directors accepted the resignation of CFO, MD Ranganath

Ranganath to continue in his current position as CFO till November 16, 2018

Larsen & Toubro: Company will consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares on August 23.

Jet Airways: Clarified to NSE on the news - Jet in talks with True Jet for subleasing of ATR aircrafts. Company said it is evaluating all possible alternatives for optimum fleet utilisation and committed to making appropriate disclosures as per SEBI regulations. It has been regular in making required disclosures as per SEBI Regulations. "We are unable to comment on reasons for increase in share price on stock exchanges and committed to making disclosures that have a bearing on operations and company's performance.

Mawana Sugars: Board has given in-principle approval for installation of incinerator boiler, evaporators and bagasse shed at its unit Meerut, UP with an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore; to explore the possibility of expansion of NSC Distillery by 30 KLPD; and for apply to Government of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) for putting up a new Distillery of 120 KLPD at Mawana Sugar Works, Mawana, UP.

Prism Cement: Company has awarded Letter of Intent (LoIs) for development of captive solar power projects via special purpose vehicles at its manufacturing facilities with an aggregate capacity of 22 MW. These captive solar power projects are likely to be commissioned in next six to eight months' timeframe. The company will invest approximately Rs 8 crore in captive solar power projects towards acquiring the equity shareholding of 26 percent in the relevant SPV.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has accorded the Environmental Clearance (EC) to the project for expansion cum modernisation of company's fertiliser plant.

Meghmani Organics (MOL): Scheme of arrangement for amalgamation amongst Meghmani Finechem (MFL) a subsidiary and Meghmani Agrochemicals (MAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL is proposed.

Dhunseri Petrochem: Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Engineering for the Petroleum & Process Industries (ENPPI) for the purchase of its 7 percent stake in joint venture company Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S A E (EIPET).

Goa Carbon: Maintenance work at the company's Goa unit has been completed and the Kiln has been lit up. After preliminary heat up, feeding of raw material will commence and normal production is likely to resume from August 18.