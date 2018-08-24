Stocks in the news: LIC Housing Finance, SREI Infra, Aban Offshore, Britannia, Mahanagar Gas

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: LIC Housing Finance, MAS Financial, Pratibha Industries, Sundaram Finance, Easun Reyrolle

Aban Offshore’s annual general meeting on September 24

Music Broadcast: Board considered resignation of Abraham Thomas from post of CEO and appointment of Ashit Kukian to take over as CEO.

Britannia Industries: Board approves 2-for-1 stock split.

Tata Investment Corporation: Q1 profit rises to Rs 22.48 crore versus Rs 17.98 crore; revenue climbs to Rs 30.94 crore versus Rs 25.33 crore (YoY).

Jubilant Life Sciences: India Ratings & Research has upgraded the company's long term credit rating to 'AA/Stable' from 'AA-/Stable'; also affirmed short term credit rating of 'A1+'.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts: CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of company's long term bank facilities worth Rs 60 crore to BBB+/stable from BBB/stable; long/short term bank facilities worth Rs 63 crore to BBB+ stable/A3+ from BBB stable/A3.

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Subsidiary Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure proposes to sell 2,600 equity shares, constituting 26 percent shareholding in company's step down subsidiary Quippo Drilling International to an overseas entity. Quippo Drilling International is a subsidiary of Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure.

Aditya Vision: One of company's existing Showroom at Zero Mile, Patna, Bihar has been temporarily shut down due to government order

BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte sold 1,25,00,000 shares of Mahanagar Gas at Rs 851.89 per share on the NSE and 13,28,855 shares at Rs 854.54 per share on the BSE.

Indianivesh bought 1,29,790 shares of Liberty Shoes at Rs 217.55 per share on the NSE.

ADF Foods itself bought 1,19,682 shares at Rs 249.87 per share on the NSE.

AJO Emerging Markets Small-cap Master Fund purchased 49,905 shares of Goa Carbon at Rs 793.51 per share on the NSE.

DVI Fund Mauritius sold 35,80,943 shares of Sequent Scientific at Rs 66.02 per share on the NSE.