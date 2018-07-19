Stocks in the news: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rel Comm, JP Associates, Cadila, Fortis, JK Tyre

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, ABB, DB Corp, RBL Bank, Sterlite Technologies, Omax Autos, Hatsun Agro Product, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv

GHCL: The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore for the quarter that ended in June

ITC Global Holdings Pte, Singapore ceased to be a subsidiary of ITC

Jaiprakash Associates: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake to 1.98 percent during the June quarter on a fully diluted basis, according to BSE filings.

Fortis Healthcare: Delhi HC has refused to stay finalization of Fortis-IHH deal

Corporation Bank board meeting on July 21 to consider raising of capital of the bank by way of preferential allotment of equity shares to Government of India

Mindtree: Its Q1 net profit is down 13% sequentially at Rs 158 crore.

Prakash Industries: ED files prosecution complaint under PMLA against VP Agarwal, Prakash Industries & others involved in Fatehpur Coal Block Allocation case.

JK Tyre: The firm reported a profit of Rs 64.1 crore in Q1 against a loss of Rs 108 crore during the previous year.

Indian Bank: It has raised MCLR by up to 0.10% from July 20.

Tata Motors: The firm will be supplying Tigor EV (electric vehicle) to Cognizant.

Uflex - Flex Films launches Web Metalized Surface Inspection System

Cadila Healthcare: Company seeks shareholder nod to offer securities upto Rs 10,000 crore via private placement/QIP/other mode

Poddar Housing acquired land parcel in Pune

Reliance Comm Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 342 crore,

JSW Steel to double Dolvi capacity to 10 mtpa by 2019

JSW Steel board meeting on July 25 to consider raising of long term funds and Q1 results