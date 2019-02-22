Stocks in the news: Kotak Mahindra Bank, BEL, Allahabad Bank, Tata Steel, Kaveri Seed

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Tilaknagar Industries, CHPL Industries and Sang Froid Labs

ING Mauritius Investments to further sell stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Bank of Baroda to invest Rs 4,638 crore in equity of bank by way of preferential allotment

SIS Australia Group Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Security & Intelligence Services has signed definitive agreements to acquire initially 51% shareholding in Platform 4 Group

Gabriel India's Chief Financial Officer Rajendran Arunachalam resigns

BEL signs teaming agreement with Hughes India for Helicopter satcom solutions

BEL signs MOU with JSR Dynamics for manufacture and sale of Glide Weapons and Light Weight Cruise missiles

RCom seeks lenders' nod for release of Rs 260 cr in bank account to Ericsson

SEBI fines Rs 6 lakh on Taneja Aerospace, 2 others for disclosure lapses

Kaveri Seed Company clarifies that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has suspended the licenses of 14 Seed Companies including the Kaveri Seed Company on 28th January 2019. The said suspension has no impact on the budgeted sales of the Company

Tata Steel board to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis on February 26

AU Small Finance Bank entered into an agreement with ACKO General Insurance Company for General insurance as Corporate Agent

Government of India to infuse Rs 6,896 crore in Allahabad Bank

Dyanamatic Technologies signed a MoU with SAAB Technologies with an intent to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defense related work.

BEML signed a ‘Certificate of Partnership’ with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

incorporated NBCC DWC-LLC subsidiary for Conceptualizing & Construction of India Pavilion at World Expo-2020, Dubai and other similar works.