Stocks in the news: Kaveri Seed, RPP Infra, Aurobindo Pharma, Morepen Labs, Indiabulls Housing

Rane Engine Valve: CRISIL has reaffirmed long-term rating of "ÇRISL BBB+" with "stable" outlook and short - term rating of "CRlSlL A2".
Aster DM Healthcare: The company has signed 25-year lease pact with KLE Society to set up a hospital in Bengaluru.
Morepen Labs - SEBI prohibits company from accessing security market for 1 year
RPP Infra Projects: The company has bagged new order worth Rs 414 crore in Myanmar.
Aurobindo Pharma - SEBI passes adjudication order against company and promotersGOCL Corporation: The company has made full repayment of LOC/SBLC facility of $300 million availed for the purpose of
acquisition of Houghton International Inc.
SBI: The proposed 2-day bank strike has been deferred.
Bodal Chemicals: The company infomred that Bodal Bangla has been incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh as a subsidiary company of Bodal Chemicals.
Kaveri Seed Company: The board of directors, at its meeting held on September 24, approved the proposal for buyback at Rs 700 per share.
AGC Networks: Rating agency CARE has given "CARE D" to the company's long-term bank facility (term loan) worth Rs 21.37 crore. On fund-based long-term facility worth Rs 100 crore, CARE has "CARE C" rating with a stable outlook.InfoBeans Technologies: The company has informed about the acquisition of Philosophie Group Inc. through its wholly-
owned subsidiary.
Munjal Auto: ICRA has reaffirmed its rating assigned to the company's long-term, short-term bank facilities and commercial papers.
Intellect Design Arena: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) goes live with company's digital transaction banking platform.PI Industries: CRISIL has reaffirmed the long-term rating at "CRISIL AA/Positive" and has further reaffirmed the short-term rating at "CRISIL A1+".