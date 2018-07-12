Stocks in the news: Karnataka Bank, Ashoka Buildcon, HIL, Chambal Fertilisers, Omaxe

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Cyient and Karnataka Bank

Ex-Bonus: Ashoka Buildcon 1:2 and General Insurance 1:1

HCL Technologies to consider a proposal for buy-back on July 12

Cipla's subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Mirren (Pty)

IDFC: Appoints Rinkoo Somani as interim chief financial officer.

HIL board approves acquisition of German firm through arm

Chambal Fertilisers: Board of directors of Inuva, which is a downstream subsidiary of the company, has approved voluntary winding up of the company under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Inuva is not having any business operations.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' subisidiary filed lawsuit against Biofrontera Inc. in USA

Fortis Healthcare board to consider fund raising on July 13

Coffee Day Enterprises: Material subsidiary of the company, Coffee Day Global (CDGL) entered into an agreement with UBER Portier.B.V wherein CDGL is partnering with UBER for obtaining technology services through the 'UberEats' mobile application in order to enable distribution of food products. This may help to augment the retail sale and the contract is for a period of five years.

Shree Cement subsidiary completed acquisition of 97.61% stake UCC

MRO-TEK Realty empaneled with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) as a national systems integrator partner for enterprise business

Omaxe: Company has executed a Concession Agreement with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) for the Redevelopment/Reconstruction of Multi level Car Parking at Gandhi Maidan, Delhi.

Satin Creditcare Network: Board has approved the proposal to transfer MSME business of the company to its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), acquisition of 11,05,493 equity shares of subsidiary Taraashna Services from MV Mauritius.

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper received export order of Rs 4.06 crore

Smartlink Network Systems: Company has extinguished equity shares in connection with the buyback of 56 lakh equity shares of Smartlink Holdings.

India Glycols AGM to be held on August 4

MM Forgings approves to issue bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

IFCI revised its short term benchmark rate from 9% to 9.10% p.a.