Stocks in the news: JSW Steel, Piramal Ent, PSP Projects, Adani Ports, BEML, RITES, Inox Wind

Listing Today: Prince Pipes and Fittings will make a debut on the exchanges on December 30 after having finalised the issue price at Rs 178 per share.

RBI's December 2019 financial stability report - GNPA ratios of banks may rise to 9.9 percent by September 2020 versus 9.3 percent, YoY

Federal Bank: RBI approves reappointment of Ashutosh Khajuria as executive director of the bank

Punjab & Sind Bank: CARE revises rating outlook to negative from stable

Piramal Enterprises board approves raising Rs 2,750 crore via issue of NCDs

JSW Steel's subsidiary to sell 39% stake in Geo Steel to JV partner for USD 23.08 million

Adani Ports - Adani Logistics acquires entire 40.25% stake in Snowman Logistics from Gateway Distriparks

Tata Global Beverage - PIH & Co, JV partners in Nourishco Beverages agreed to revise joint venture agreement terms

Oricon Enterprises has prepaid the term loan of Rs 300 crores to Indiabulls Housing Finance

Urja Global's chief financial officer Sakshi Gupta resigned w.e.f. December 26, 2019

Skipper becomes first company in India to have successfully designed, fabricated and type tested a 765 kV S/C Monopole

Precision Wires India - CARE Ratings reaffirmed CARE A/Stable rating to the long term bank facilities

Cadila Healthcare clarifies that no plan to sell two of its divisions

RITES declares interim dividend of 60% amounting to Rs 26 per share

BEML signed MoU with IRCON International

PI Industries completes acquisition of lsagro Asia

Indo-National - Exclusive distributorship agreement entered with DORCO Co. Ltd, for the distribution of Dorco products such as Razor and Razor blade products in India

Inox Wind signs termsheet for EPC contract of 250 MW from Continuum Power Trading

Navneet Education - CRISIL assigns CRISIL A1 + rating to the commercial paper of Rs 300 crore

Polyplex Corporation - India Ratings and Research Private Limited assigns long term issuer rating of IND A+ with stable outlook

PSP Projects emerged as the L-1 bidder for development and beautification of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh with bid value of Rs 339 crore

NHPC - Unit 2 of Bairasiul Power Station (180 MW) tested and commissioned after completion of renovation and modernization works

NCC board approves scheme of amalgamation of Aster Rail & Vaidehi Avenues with company

Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for Tobramycin drug - CNBC-TV18