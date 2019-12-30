Stocks in the news: JSW Steel, Piramal Ent, PSP Projects, Adani Ports, BEML, RITES, Inox Wind

Cadila Healthcare | Urja Global | Oricon Enterprises | Navneet Education | Tata Global Beverage and Federal Bank are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Listing Today: Prince Pipes and Fittings will make a debut on the exchanges on December 30 after having finalised the issue price at Rs 178 per share.
RBI's December 2019 financial stability report - GNPA ratios of banks may rise to 9.9 percent by September 2020 versus 9.3 percent, YoY
Federal Bank: RBI approves reappointment of Ashutosh Khajuria as executive director of the bank
Punjab & Sind Bank: CARE revises rating outlook to negative from stable
Piramal Enterprises board approves raising Rs 2,750 crore via issue of NCDs
JSW Steel's subsidiary to sell 39% stake in Geo Steel to JV partner for USD 23.08 million
Adani Ports - Adani Logistics acquires entire 40.25% stake in Snowman Logistics from Gateway Distriparks
Tata Global Beverage - PIH & Co, JV partners in Nourishco Beverages agreed to revise joint venture agreement terms
Oricon Enterprises has prepaid the term loan of Rs 300 crores to Indiabulls Housing Finance
Urja Global's chief financial officer Sakshi Gupta resigned w.e.f. December 26, 2019
Skipper becomes first company in India to have successfully designed, fabricated and type tested a 765 kV S/C Monopole
Precision Wires India - CARE Ratings reaffirmed CARE A/Stable rating to the long term bank facilities
Cadila Healthcare clarifies that no plan to sell two of its divisions
RITES declares interim dividend of 60% amounting to Rs 26 per share
BEML signed MoU with IRCON International
PI Industries completes acquisition of lsagro Asia
Indo-National - Exclusive distributorship agreement entered with DORCO Co. Ltd, for the distribution of Dorco products such as Razor and Razor blade products in India
Inox Wind signs termsheet for EPC contract of 250 MW from Continuum Power Trading
Navneet Education - CRISIL assigns CRISIL A1 + rating to the commercial paper of Rs 300 crore
Polyplex Corporation - India Ratings and Research Private Limited assigns long term issuer rating of IND A+ with stable outlook
PSP Projects emerged as the L-1 bidder for development and beautification of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh with bid value of Rs 339 crore
NHPC - Unit 2 of Bairasiul Power Station (180 MW) tested and commissioned after completion of renovation and modernization works
NCC board approves scheme of amalgamation of Aster Rail & Vaidehi Avenues with company
Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for Tobramycin drug - CNBC-TV18Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for anti-bacterial, Tobramycin Solution - CNBC-TV18Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.