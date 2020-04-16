App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 07:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: JSW Energy, Wipro, TCS, Bajaj Auto

JSW Energy, Wipro, TCS, Bajaj Auto, India Cements, Essel Propack, Seshasayee Paper are among some of the stocks which are trending and in news today.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today.
Wipro | Software services provider, Wipro, has reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
TCS | The IT major will release its March quarter scorecard on April 16. Industry experts and brokerages expect the IT major to release a subdued set of numbers. The estimates of Kotak Institutional Equities show TCS' CC (constant currency) revenue growth of 0.6 percent QoQ and 4.9 percent YoY.
Bajaj Auto | The company has proposed a 10 percent pay cut for factory employees if production does no resume on April 21. (Image: Reuters)
India Cements | CARE has revised ratings on the company's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures as 'CARE A-' from 'CARE A'. The outlook remained 'stable'. On the short-term bank facilities, the revised rating is 'CARE A2+' from 'CARE A1' earlier. (Image: PTI)

Essel Propack | The company has appointed Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director & CEO of the company w.e.f. April 16, 2020. (Image: esselpropack.com)
JSW Energy | Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed its ratings of 'BWR A1+' on commercial papers of the company. (Image: jsw.in)
Seshasayee Paper | The collector of Namakkal District has given permission to the company to recommence its operations at Erode unit. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Hot Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news #trending stocks

