Stocks in the news: Jet Airways, JBF Industries, Punj Lloyd, Tata Power, HIL, Vipul, Gail, PNB

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Net loss at Rs 1,323 crore Vs profit of Rs 53.5 crore, YoYRevenue up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore Vs Rs 5648.9 crore, YoY

EBITDA loss of Rs 1,018.4 crore Vs EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore, YoY

To focus on looking at raising funds

To focus on cost cutting measures, raise revenues through monetisation

GMR Infra clarified on news that GMR Warora Energy (GWEL) will not be affected by the RBI Circular dated February 12, 2018

It has cleared all dues to the existing lenders as on August 27, 2018

Colgate Palmolive appoints Mukul Deoras as chairman

Karnataka Bank ties up with Bank Bazaar for digital home loan sourcing

Zen Technologies - CARE revised long term rating to CARE BBB- from CARE BBB

JBF Industries: Company and KKR Jupiter Advisors (KKR) have entered into a binding understanding, wherein KKR has agreed to buy out a 100 percent stake of in company's subsidiary JBF Petrochemicals.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 30 to consider the raising of capital from the market through QIP for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000.00 crore.

Punj Lloyd: Jyoti Punj resigned as non-executive independent director and Shiv Punj as executive director of the company w.e.f. August 27.

Tata Power: Unit Coastal Gujarat Power issued NCDs for an amount of Rs 2,700 crore on private placement basis.

Punjab National Bank: Company seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares to government upto Rs 2,816 crore on preferential basis.

GAIL: Executive says company to restart Dabhol LNG terminal on September 29. Dabhol LNG Terminal was shut since May 2 - CNBC-TV18.

Power Companies: Allahabad HC does not grant interim relief to power companies.

Vipul: Company received letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the operations, maintenance, management and transfer of Wayside Amenities Facility along 'Agra-Lucknow Expressway'.

C&C Constructions: The company in joint venture has bagged order worth Rs 266.22 crore and the share of it in this JV is 50 percent.

SpiceJet: Company successfully conducted India's first-ever BioJet fuel powered flight.

Karuturi Global: The board discussed allotment of fresh equity shares, on preferential basis, for 29 crore shares and allotment of fresh equity warrants for 66 crore shares.

Fertiliser Subsidy: Fertiliser companies to be paid subsidies every week instead of waiting for months - CNBC-Awaaz.

HIL: Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, HIL International GmbH, Germany has completed the acquisition of Parador Holdings GmbH, Germany after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including anti-trust approvals from German Federal Republic.

Kothari Products: CARE revised its rating on long term bank facilities of Rs 4.5 crore to BBB-/Negative from BBB+/Stable and short term bank facilities of Rs 1,495.50 crore to A3 from A2.

Trent: Commercial Paper issued by the company on March 5, 2018, for an amount of Rs 100 crore has been redeemed on the maturity due date i.e. August 27.

Kapston Facilities: Chandrakanth C bought 44,400 shares of the company at Rs 93.44 per share on the NSE.

Welspun Enterprises: Welspun Group Master Trust bought 11,47,074 shares of the company at Rs 165.77 per share.

: Kuber India Fund sold 2,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 21.53 per share.