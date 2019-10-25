Stocks in the news: ITC, SBI, Tata Motors, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate, PNB Housing

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on October 25: Tata Motors, SBI, Marico, HDFC Asset Management Company, Arvind, Hikal, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant Life Sciences, Reliance Capital, Ratnamani Metals, Strides Pharma Science, Supreme Industries, Tata Coffee, Tata Motors DVR, V2 Retail, Zuari Agro Chemicals

Results on October 26: ICICI Bank, Pfizer and Triveni Glass

ITC Q2: Net profit up 36.16 percent at Rs 4,023.1 crore versus Rs 2,954.67 crore, revenue up 5.31 percent at Rs 11,871.5 crore against Rs 11,272.51 crore, YoY

Alembic Pharma Q2: Consolidated net profit up 23.1% at Rs 246.3 crore versus Rs 200.1 crore, revenue up 10.1% at Rs 1,241 crore against Rs 1,127 crore, YoY

HDFC Life Insurance Company - Jamshed J Irani resigns as independent director of the company w.e.f. October 23, 2019

Colgate Palmolive Q2: Net profit up 24.3% at Rs 244.1 crore versus Rs 196.4 crore, revenue up 4.5% at Rs 1,221.8 crore versus Rs 1,169 crore, YoY

InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Net loss at Rs 1,062 crore versus loss of Rs 651.5 crore, revenue up 31% at Rs 8,105.2 crore versus Rs 6,185.3 crore, YoY

PNB Housing Q2: Net profit up 45% at Rs 366.8 crore versus Rs 253 crore, NII up 36% at Rs 628.4 crore versus Rs 462.8 crore, YoY

Bharti Infratel: Long stop date for Indus Tower merger extended by 60 days i.e. till December 24.

Infosys: Company to give 23 lakh stock incentives to 6,949 mid-level eligible employees

Tata Steel BSL posted a standalone net loss of Rs 255.89 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.7 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sterlite Technologies on Thursday recorded a 22 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 160 crore during the second quarter ended September 30. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 131 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Raymond reported a 32.26 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.20 crore in July-September period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing.

IDFC First Bank reported a loss of Rs 680 crore due to taking an one-time impact on deferred tax asset markdown as against Rs 617 crore in the quarter ago period. The profit before tax came at Rs 100 crore, as against a loss of Rs 583 crore in the year-ago period.

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd (SIS) reported a 74 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company's revenue rose 23.6 percent to Rs 2,089 crore in July-September quarter, SIS said in a regulatory filing.

United Spirits reported a 28.59 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.6 crore for the second quarter ended September on consumption slowdown and liquidity challenges. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 220.7 crore in the July-September period last fiscal, the Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.

APM Terminal Pipavav saw a 21.87 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.28 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 62.59 crore for the second quarter in the previous fiscal.