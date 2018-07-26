Stocks in the news: ITC, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, PNB, JSW Steel, Amtek Auto

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on Thursday: Bharti Airtel, Biocon, Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, CESC, Ajmera Realty, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Cholamandalam Investment, Colgate Palmolive, Container Corporation, Control Print, Essel Propack, Force Motors, HeidelbergCement, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Lakshmi Vilas Bank, NIIT, Novartis, Orient Green Power, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SBI Life Insurance, Schaeffler, Shemaroo, Shriram Transport Finance, Star Cement, Tata Metaliks, Tata Power, Tata Coffee, Tinplate Company, City Union Bank.

Larsen & Toubro: Q1 profit jumps 36.1 percent to Rs 1,215 crore versus Rs 892.5 crore; revenue increases 18.8 percent to Rs 28,283 crore versus Rs 23,811 crore (YoY).

Hero MotoCorp: Q1 profit falls 0.5 percent to Rs 909.2 crore versus Rs 914 crore; revenue rises 10.4 percent to Rs 8,809.8 crore versus Rs 7,980.5 crore (YoY).

India Ratings withdraw the rating on CP facility as PC Jeweller has paid off the last tranche of CP liability

Bharti Infratel: Q1 profit rises to Rs 638 crore versus Rs 606 crore; revenue increases 0.3 percent to Rs 3,674 crore versus Rs 3,662 crore (QoQ).

Ambuja Cements: Q2 standalone profit rises 27.3 percent to Rs 499 crore versus Rs 329.3 crore; revenue increases 5.7 percent to Rs 3,016.9 crore versus Rs 2,854.5 crore (YoY).

Century Textile - NCLAT upheld the CCI order wrt penalty of Rs 274 crore

Canara Bank: Q1 profit rises 11.7 percent to Rs 281.5 crore versus Rs 251.6 crore; NII jumps 43.1 percent to Rs 3,882.9 crore versus Rs 2,713.2 crore (YoY); net NPA at 6.91 percent versus Vs 7.48 percent and gross NPA at 11.05 percent versus 11.84 percent (QoQ).

IRB Infrastructure: Q1 consolidated profit rises 5.2 percent to Rs 250.1 crore versus Rs 238 crore; revenue falls 15.4 percent to Rs 1,537.9 crore versus Rs 1,816.9 crore (YoY).

ICICI Bank clarified that bank has not received any communication from SFIO

Reliance Nippon Life: Q1 profit rises to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 109 crore; revenue increases to Rs 394 crore versus Rs 368 crore (YoY).

Shriram City Union Finance: Q1 profit increases to Rs 229.58 crore versus Rs 200.06 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,401.65 crore versus Rs 1,227.43 crore (YoY).

Oriental Bank of Commerce entered into Inter-Creditor Agreement

Sanofi India: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 99.6 crore versus Rs 73.7 crore; revenue increases to Rs 683.6 crore versus Rs 600.6 crore (YoY).

KPIT Technologies: Q1 profit rises 2.6 percent at Rs 78.6 crore versus Rs 76.6 crore; revenue increases 4.9 percent to Rs 1,013.8 crore versus Rs 966.4 crore (QoQ).

Page Industries to consider Q1 results, declaration of 1st Interim Dividend on August 09

Gruh Finance: Q1 profit jumps 20 percent to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 95.8 crore; revenue rises 11.8 percent to Rs 452.2 crore versus Rs 404.4 crore (YoY).

JSW Steel: The company completed acquisition of 100 percent shares of Aferpi S.p.A and Piombino Logistics S.p.A and 69.27 percent of the shares of GSI Lucchini S.p.A.

Punjab National Bank: The bank invited expression of interest towards strategic sale' process initiated by itself and Quality Investment Holdings in relation to the respective shareholding in PNB Housing Finance.

Hindustan Copper: Board meeting of the company has been convened at short notice on July 26 to review the status of QIP.

Puravankara approved acquisition of Devas Global Services LLP

Sumeet Industries: Board has has fixed the record date as August 4 for determining the entitlement of members to receive Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:4.

Sanofi India: Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share for the financial year ending December 2018.

Dish TV: World Crest Advisors LLP along the PAC's has successfully completed the open offer process for acquisition of the equity shares of the company.

Sterling Tools: ICRA revised long term rating of the company to AA- from A+.

Confidence Petroleum: Board approved allotment of 1,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each at Rs 52 per share on preferential basis.

NCLT approves Liberty House bid for Amtek Auto

NTPC board to consider plan to raise Rs 12,000 crore via NCDs this week