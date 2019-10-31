Stocks in the news: IOC, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Ramco Systems, JK Tyre, CONCOR, Quess Corp

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Results on October 31: IOC, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Blue Dart Express, Jindal Saw, Laurus Labs, Syndicate Bank, Vaibhav Global

RPG Life Sciences Q2: Net profit at Rs 9.8 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore, revenue up 8.8% at Rs 98.5 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore, YoY

Sonata Software Q2: Net profit up 7.8% at Rs 72.2 crore versus Rs 67 crore, revenue down 19.6% at Rs 703.1 crore versus Rs 874.6 crore, QoQ

Ramco Industries Q2: Net profit up 39.8% at Rs 50.6 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore, revenue down 2.7% at Rs 220.6 crore versus Rs 226.8 crore, YoY

Bharti Airtel: Fitch placed Bharti Airtel on Rating Watch Negative on Supreme Court ruling.

Balaji Amines: Q2 profit rises 1.5 percent to Rs 31.43 crore versus Rs 30.98 crore, revenue increases 5 percent to Rs 227.25 crore versus Rs 216.34 crore YoY.

TVS Motor: Company partnered with Cadisa in Guatmala, El Salvador to open flagship TVS outlets.

MPS Limited Q2: Net profit down 4.6% at Rs 18.6 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore, revenue down 14.6% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 59.7 crore, YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2: Net profit down 52% at Rs 16.9 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore, revenue down 46.7% at Rs 411.4 crore versus Rs 771.9 crore, YoY

Welspun Enterprises Q2: Net profit down 53.5% at Rs 14.4 crore versus Rs 31 crore, revenue up 19.1% at Rs 309.6 crore versus Rs 260 crore, YoY

Ramco System Q2: Net profit up 89.7% at Rs 7.4 crore versus Rs 3.9 crore, revenue up 13.6% at Rs 149.3 crore versus Rs 131.4 crore, YoY

Quess Corp Ltd Q2: Net profit down 44% at Rs 65.03 crore versus Rs 116.05 crore, revenue down 34.8% at Rs 2,666.2 crore versus Rs 4,089.9 crore, YoY

JK Tyre Q2: Net profit at Rs 170.1 crore versus Rs 52 crore, revenue down 13.6% at Rs 2,155 crore versus Rs 2,493.8 crore, YoY

CONCOR Q2: Net loss at Rs 332 crore versus profit of Rs 335.1 crore, revenue up 4.4% at Rs 1,755.6 crore versus Rs 1,837.2 crore, YoY

Vodafone Idea - Care Ratings (CARE) has downgraded its rating on long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures to CARE A-