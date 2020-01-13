App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Infosys, Yes Bank, Delta Corp, HCC, Tata Steel, ILandFS Engg, Lupin

Bank of Baroda | ILandFS Engineering | Vodafone Idea | Yes Bank | HCC | Supreme Infra | Tata Elxsi and Torrent Power are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Delta Corp, Tata Elxsi

November IIP at 1.8 percent versus -3.8 percent, MoM

Close

Infosys Q3: Consolidated net profit up 10.9% at Rs 4,457 crore versus Rs 4,019 crore, rupee revenue up 2% at Rs 23,092 crore versus Rs 22,629 crore, QoQ

related news

Infosys: Co raised FY20 CC revenue guidance, Audit Committee found no evidence of financial impropriety in whistleblower case

Avenue Supermarts Q3: Standalone net profit up 53.3% at Rs 394.3 crore versus Rs 257.1 crore, revenue up 23.9% at Rs 6,751.9 crore versus Rs 5,450.9 crore, YoY

Vodafone Idea modified rights issue proceeds after DoT grants 2-year moratorium, to use Rs 2,826.1 crore for loan repayment, redemption of NCDs from rights issue

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 97,348 in December 2019, down 3% as compared to December 2018.

Lupin - USFDA completes inspection of Nagpur facility

Edelweiss: Group got communication from ED to provide info on dealings with Capstone Forex, but denied any allegations

Tata Chemicals: NCLT sanctioned agreement for demerger of consumer products biz from company to Tata Global

Yes Bank
Board approves raising of funds upto Rs 10,000 crore via QIP/ GDRs/ADRs/ FCCBs/or any other methods on private placement basis

Board decided not to proceed with Erwin Braich's investment offer, but to take up Citax offer

Ashapura Minechem: Board nod to issue 45 lakh warrants to promoter group Co Ashapura Industrial on preferential basis

Tata Steel Netherland arm announces successful refinancing of €1.75 nillion of european debt

HCC lenders initiate Rs 2,100 crore debt/asset carve-out

Torrent Power - CRISIL upgrades long-term credit rating NCDs & bank facilities to AA/stable from AA-/stable

Supreme Infra - Approves draft scheme of compromise & arrangement between company and creditors

Bank of Baroda revises one-month MCLR to 7.60% from 7.65% w.e.f January 12, 2020

Edelweiss Financial Services - No relationship with Capstone Forex and all allegations of FEMA violations are false

ILandFS Engineering - request MCA for probe into a suspicious transaction

Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for Omega-3-acid Ethyl Esters - CNBC-TV18

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:47 am

tags #Stocks in News

