Stocks in the news: Infosys, Yes Bank, Delta Corp, HCC, Tata Steel, ILandFS Engg, Lupin

Bank of Baroda | ILandFS Engineering | Vodafone Idea | Yes Bank | HCC | Supreme Infra | Tata Elxsi and Torrent Power are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Results Today: Delta Corp, Tata Elxsi
November IIP at 1.8 percent versus -3.8 percent, MoM
Infosys Q3: Consolidated net profit up 10.9% at Rs 4,457 crore versus Rs 4,019 crore, rupee revenue up 2% at Rs 23,092 crore versus Rs 22,629 crore, QoQ
Infosys: Co raised FY20 CC revenue guidance, Audit Committee found no evidence of financial impropriety in whistleblower case
Avenue Supermarts Q3: Standalone net profit up 53.3% at Rs 394.3 crore versus Rs 257.1 crore, revenue up 23.9% at Rs 6,751.9 crore versus Rs 5,450.9 crore, YoY
Vodafone Idea modified rights issue proceeds after DoT grants 2-year moratorium, to use Rs 2,826.1 crore for loan repayment, redemption of NCDs from rights issue
Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 97,348 in December 2019, down 3% as compared to December 2018.
Lupin - USFDA completes inspection of Nagpur facility
Edelweiss: Group got communication from ED to provide info on dealings with Capstone Forex, but denied any allegations
Tata Chemicals: NCLT sanctioned agreement for demerger of consumer products biz from company to Tata GlobalYes Bank
Board approves raising of funds upto Rs 10,000 crore via QIP/ GDRs/ADRs/ FCCBs/or any other methods on private placement basis
Board decided not to proceed with Erwin Braich's investment offer, but to take up Citax offer
Ashapura Minechem: Board nod to issue 45 lakh warrants to promoter group Co Ashapura Industrial on preferential basis
Tata Steel Netherland arm announces successful refinancing of €1.75 nillion of european debt
HCC lenders initiate Rs 2,100 crore debt/asset carve-out
Torrent Power - CRISIL upgrades long-term credit rating NCDs & bank facilities to AA/stable from AA-/stable
Supreme Infra - Approves draft scheme of compromise & arrangement between company and creditors
Bank of Baroda revises one-month MCLR to 7.60% from 7.65% w.e.f January 12, 2020
Edelweiss Financial Services - No relationship with Capstone Forex and all allegations of FEMA violations are false
ILandFS Engineering - request MCA for probe into a suspicious transactionSun Pharma gets USFDA nod for Omega-3-acid Ethyl Esters - CNBC-TV18Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.