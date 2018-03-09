Stocks in the news: Infosys, Vedanta, TCS, GTL Infra, IDFC Bank, Filatex India, SpiceJet

Infosys | Vedanta | TCS | Filatex India | Orchid Pharma | SpiceJet | Indigo | Fortis | IDFC Bank | Shree Renuka Sugars | Bank of India | Bank of Baroda | GTL Infrastructure are stocks, which are I news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Infosys - Clarification on allegation by CBI on fake CA fraud case:
Company says that it is not named as accused party in the FIR and CBI has not contacted them as wellIndigo
Response on penalty imposed by CCI: Company has not violated any provisions of the Competition Act, 2002
They are reviewing the order and considering to go for appeal
Approval of financial statement for nine month ended Dec, 2017
Approval for opening of QIP; floor price Rs. 161.79 per Equity shares
Signed restructuring agreement with its bank
Issue of convertible preference shares to Wilmar Sugar Holdings PteBOB -Clarification made in regards to credit exposure in Gupta Debt:
Credit exposure of Rs 147 cr in 4 accounts, which is mere 0.03675% of total bank's advancesBOI - Clarification made in regards to credit exposure in Gupta Debt:
Lent Rs 23 cr to 2 Gupta companiesGTL Infrastructure
With the slowdown in Telecom space company made following developments as:
• Filed bankruptcy before NCLT
• Company would lose all 23, 727 tenancies
• Tenancies likely to close at 26,639 as on march 31, 2018
• Overdue of Rs 384 cr towards infrastructure provisioning fees
• Recoverable from Aircel remainder of the contractual term would be INR 12,791 cr
• Company and its lenders initiated SDR Scheme
• Impact on OME Business
Financial outlook(REVISED)
• Tenancy 26,639 vs 55,000
• Revenue (INR CR) 2,267 vs 2,600
• EBITDA (INR cr) 1,350 vs 978Fortis Health
Non-Executive Independent Director Joji Sekhon Gill Resigns From Co Effective March 7
Non-Executive Independent Director Joji Sekhon Gill Resigns Due To Personal ReasonsEquitas Small Finance Bank
RBI Imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on equitas Small Finance Bank
Penalty For Non-compliance With One Of The Licensing Conditions Stipulated By RBI
Other stocks and sectors in the news
TCS's flagship product TCS BaNCS has gone live in Gansu Bank in China within 18 months
Filatex India - Commencement of extended facility for 190 TPD of bright polyester fully drawn yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit
SpiceJet - Clarification on penalty imposed by CCI: Company clarified that it did not indulge in anti-competitive activities
Vedanta board meeting on March 13, 2018 to approve interim dividend for FY17-18
Orchid Pharma - Extension of date for resolution plans from March 12 to March 15, 2018
Jayaswal Neco - HC dismissed the writ petition for implementation of approved Debt restructuring scheme, it reserves the right to appeal before SC
Piramal Enterprises board meeting for Right issue of 74.85 lac shares at Rs. 2,380 eachBalrampur Chini - AXIS Capital Limited (Manager to the BuyBack Offer) has submitted to BSE a copy of Letter of Offer to the equity shareholder for the
Balrampur Chini Mills
Fortis - Axis acquired 1.83 cr shares to invocation of pledgingIDFC Bank raises MCLR by 15-25 bps across all tenors effective today