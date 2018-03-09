App
Mar 09, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Infosys, Vedanta, TCS, GTL Infra, IDFC Bank, Filatex India, SpiceJet

Infosys | Vedanta | TCS | Filatex India | Orchid Pharma | SpiceJet | Indigo | Fortis | IDFC Bank | Shree Renuka Sugars | Bank of India | Bank of Baroda | GTL Infrastructure are stocks, which are I news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Infosys - Clarification on allegation by CBI on fake CA fraud case:

Company says that it is not named as accused party in the FIR and CBI has not contacted them as well

Indigo
Response on penalty imposed by CCI: Company has not violated any provisions of the Competition Act, 2002

They are reviewing the order and considering to go for appeal

L&T Financial Services:
Approval of financial statement for nine month ended Dec, 2017

Approval for opening of QIP; floor price Rs. 161.79 per Equity shares

related news

Shree Renuka Sugars
Signed restructuring agreement with its bank

Issue of convertible preference shares to Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte

BOB -Clarification made in regards to credit exposure in Gupta Debt:

Credit exposure of Rs 147 cr in 4 accounts, which is mere 0.03675% of total bank's advances

BOI - Clarification made in regards to credit exposure in Gupta Debt:

Lent Rs 23 cr to 2 Gupta companies

GTL Infrastructure
With the slowdown in Telecom space company made following developments as:
• Filed bankruptcy before NCLT
• Company would lose all 23, 727 tenancies
• Tenancies likely to close at 26,639 as on march 31, 2018
• Overdue of Rs 384 cr towards infrastructure provisioning fees
• Recoverable from Aircel remainder of the contractual term would be INR 12,791 cr
• Company and its lenders initiated SDR Scheme
• Impact on OME Business
Financial outlook(REVISED)
• Tenancy 26,639 vs 55,000
• Revenue (INR CR) 2,267 vs 2,600

• EBITDA (INR cr) 1,350 vs 978

Fortis Health
Non-Executive Independent Director Joji Sekhon Gill Resigns From Co Effective March 7

Non-Executive Independent Director Joji Sekhon Gill Resigns Due To Personal Reasons

Equitas Small Finance Bank
RBI Imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on equitas Small Finance Bank

Penalty For Non-compliance With One Of The Licensing Conditions Stipulated By RBI

Other stocks and sectors in the news

TCS's flagship product TCS BaNCS has gone live in Gansu Bank in China within 18 months

Filatex India - Commencement of extended facility for 190 TPD of bright polyester fully drawn yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit

SpiceJet - Clarification on penalty imposed by CCI: Company clarified that it did not indulge in anti-competitive activities

Vedanta board meeting on March 13, 2018 to approve interim dividend for FY17-18

Orchid Pharma - Extension of date for resolution plans from March 12 to March 15, 2018

Jayaswal Neco - HC dismissed the writ petition for implementation of approved Debt restructuring scheme, it reserves the right to appeal before SC

Piramal Enterprises board meeting for Right issue of 74.85 lac shares at Rs. 2,380 each

Balrampur Chini - AXIS Capital Limited (Manager to the BuyBack Offer) has submitted to BSE a copy of Letter of Offer to the equity shareholder for the

Balrampur Chini Mills

Fortis - Axis acquired 1.83 cr shares to invocation of pledging

IDFC Bank raises MCLR by 15-25 bps across all tenors effective today

tags #Stocks in News

