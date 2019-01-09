Stocks in the news: Infosys, Tata Steel, IndusInd, Transgene Biotek, Kridhan Infra, R Systems

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on Wednesday: IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Corp, Delta Corp

Indian Bank: Board approved raising of capital funds by way of equity including Employees Share Purchase Scheme and / or AT1 and Tier 2 Bonds.

Transgene Biotek: United States of America granted patent on technology for oral delivery of insulin and insulin analogues.

NMDC: The board approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 10,20,40,815 equity shares (representing 3.23 percent of the total paid-up share capital) at a price of Rs 98 per equity share. Company fixed record date for buyback of equity shares as January 18.

Tata Steel: Total sales (provisional) in Q3FY19 fall to 6.77 million tonnes versus 7.36 million tonnes YoY.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Bank sold 0.8425 percent equity stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure out of 3.125 percent equity stake.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Board approved the proposal for raising capital for an amount upto Rs 5,500 crore through issuance of equity shares to the government on preferential basis.

Kridhan Infra: Singapore Subsidiary Swee Hong wins order worth Rs 167 crore.

PMC Fincorp: Vishnu Bhagwan Aggarwal, Director of the company has tendered his resignation.

Bulk Deals on January 8

CL Educate: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited sold 76,644 shares of the company at Rs 115 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

India Grid Trust: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the unaudited financial statements of the company for quarter ended December 2018.

R&B Denims: Company's official will attend Exchange Connect Events Presents - HEM Securities SME Full Day Investor Conclave 2019 on January 11.

Marg: Board meeting is scheduled on January 11 to consider the allotment of 1,26,99,533 equity shares to non promoters on preferential basis.

Den Networks: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Karnataka Bank: Bank proposes to conduct a Conference Call with investors/analysts on January ll after Q3 results.

R Systems International: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Mangalam Organics: Board meeting is scheduled on January 17 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Kedia Construction: Board meeting is scheduled on January 14 to consider the sub division of equity shares.

Navneet Education: Management of the company will participate in meeting with Fund Manager/Analyst on January 9 to understand business of the company.

L&T Finance Holdings: Company will hold conference call with institutional investor / analyst on January 22 to discuss Q3FY19 financial performance.

Galaxy Surfactants: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts on January 9 in Mumbai.

Sterlite Technologies: Company 'Tech Day' organised by Emkay on January 9 in Gurgaon.

Orient Paper & Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited quarterly financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Zensar Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 21 to consider the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018 and a proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

Transcorp International: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Intellect Design Arena: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

DCB Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on January 16 to consider the unaudited financial results (provisional) for the 3rd quarter and the nine months ended December 2018.

Infosys: Board will consider proposal(s), including but not to limited to, buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of special dividend, for implementation of the Capital Allocation Policy at its meeting to be held on January 11.

TVS Motor Company: Conference call with the analysts / fund houses post results will be held on January 22 to discuss the financial performance of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting SBI Life Insurance on January 9.

Godrej Properties: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 28 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Newgen Software Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Century Textiles & Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Zee Media Corporation: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider financial results of the company (on standalone and consolidated operations) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

NIIT Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter/nine months ended December 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will be meeting Briarwood Chase Management on January 10 and Torq Capital on January 11.

Subex: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter/nine-months ended December 2018.

: Board meeting is scheduled on January 17 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.