Stocks in the news: Infosys, Fortis, Vakrangee, Cyient, HCL Tech, HOEC, Novartis, HDFC Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Infosys, 3i Infotech, Bajaj Corp

Fortis Healthcare approves binding investment proposal from IHH Healthcare

HCL Tech approved buyback of 3.63 crore shares at Rs 1100 per share

Cyient: Q1 net profit at Rs 82.5 crore; revenue at Rs 1,097 crore

Vakrangee: Company entered an alliance with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, which through company's Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras shall offer distribution of mutual fund products to the Citizens on PAN India basis

Trigyn Technologies as consortium partner with ESDS Software Solution to set up and operate datacentre for software technology park of India at Bengaluru

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth of Rs 400 crore

Allahabad Bank: Bank proposes to sell its non-core assets including divestments of its stake in joint ventures, associates, selling some of the immovable properties

National Company Law Tribunal approves scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between Tata Comm, and Hemisphere Properties and their respective shareholders and creditors

Som Distilleries board meet on July 13 to consider allotment of 36,82,563 equity shares at Rs 271.55 on preferential basis

SRS Real Infrastructure: Board appointed Dheeraj Kumar as CFO of the company

Themis Medicare intimated Novartis that it has received show cause notice from drug licensing authority at Daman to not to manufacture Diclofenac 1ml injection until the matter is decided

HOEC announces completion of two well re-entry and side track drilling campaign which commenced in April 2018

Hubtown: Board approved preferential issue of upto 3,09,89,459 warrants, convertible into equivalent number of equity shares to the Promoters/promoter Group entities.

Talwalkars Lifestyles: Board has recommended a dividend at 10 percent of face value per share (Re 1- per equity share of Rs 10)

Diksat Transworld: Board approved allotment of 3.29 lakh shares to non-promoter Krishnan Naranapatty on preferential basis and acquisition of 51 percent stake in Adfarm

Virinchi approves allotment of 1,10,000 equity shares on conversion of 1,10,000 warrants

Glenmark Pharma: Fitch Ratings, as part of their annual review cycle, has reaffirmed the company's credit rating at BB, outlook 'stable'

Adani Green Energy through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) has won tenders for setting up 300 MWac solar generation projects

Themis Medicare: Company has received a letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directing, not to manufacture a key product till deciding of the matter. The company has been given an opportunity to be heard and is taking necessary steps to suitably reply to the said letter. The product is being manufactured and marketed by the company as also supplied to a Pharma Company on Principal to Principal basis.

A meeting of the committee of directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to be held on July 17 to consider and approve the issue price for allotment of equity shares to HDFC by way of the preferential allotment

Shriram Transport Finance approves allotment of 3,64,85,186 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each

HealthCare Global Enterprises: Board appointed V Srinivasa Raghavan as chief financial officer of the company

HIL: Board has accorded its approval for acquisition of 100 percent stake in Parador Holdings GmbH, Germany

Sanghvi Movers: ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating for line of credit of the company at A and also reaffirmed the short term rating for letter of credit at A1

MAS Financial Services : CARE Ratings assigned rating for long term bank facilities at A+/stable and short term bank facilities at A1+

Allahabad Bank mulls reducing stakes in JV, associate cos to trim bad assets

Hudco achieved loan sanctions of Rs 4071.89 cr and loan releases of Rs 1305.11 crore as on June 30, 2018

IDBI Bank has received notice from a section of officers that they propose to go on strike from July 16, 2018 to July 21, 2018

Sterlite Power wins 6 new transmission projects in Brazil

Ashok Leyland, HPCL launch co-branded fuel card

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company sold 17,67,207 shares of Coffee Day at Rs 270

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte bought 25,00,000 shares of Gayatri Projects at Rs 180

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte bought 5,00,000 shares of Nath Bio-Genes at Rs 480