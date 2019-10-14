Stocks in the news: Infosys, Avenue Supermart, BoB, NMDC, Cadila Health, HUL

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Hindustan Unilever, Delta Corp, GTPL Hathway

IRCTC to debut on bourses today

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will make its grand debut on October 14 after its initial public offering (IPO) received the highest ever subscription among PSUs.

The final issue price is fixed at Rs 320 per share, the higher end of the IPO price band. Retail investors and employees of the company received shares at a discount of Rs 10 per share. Hence the final IPO price for them is Rs 310 per share.

Infosys Q2: Net profit up 5.8% at Rs 4,019 crore versus Rs 3,798 crore, rupee revenue up 3.8% at Rs 22,629 crore versus Rs 21,803 croere, QoQ

Avenue Supermarts Q2: Net profit up 47.5% at Rs 322.63 crore versus Rs 218.67 crore, revenue up 22.26 percent to Rs 5,998.90 crore from Rs 4,906.54 crore, YoY

Reliance Capital approves management buyout of 100% stake in Reliance Securities

Bank of Baroda in pact to merge Baroda Asset Management with BNP Paribas Asset Management

Cadila Healthcare: API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa successfully completes USFDA inspection

NMDC board approves raising funds via NCDs up to Rs 5,000 crore

Jain Irrigation Systems - CARE Ratings assinged CARE D rating to the long term bank facilities of the company

Avenue Supermarts - CRISIL reaffirmed AA+/stable rating to the bank loan facilities of Rs 750 crore

Lupin: Company plans to file Etanercept, Pegfilgrastim biosimilars in US by Q4FY20

DLF: Sells 376 completed flats worth Rs 700 crore in Gurugram housing project