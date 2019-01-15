Stocks in the news: Indiabulls Ventures, ICICI Securities, Tata Metaliks, Relaxo Footwears, R Systems

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Tinplate Company of India, Jay Bharat Maruti, Den Networks, TV18 Broadcast, Hindustan Media Ventures, KPIT Technologies, Speciality Restaurants, Network18 Media & Investments

Nahar Industrial Enterprises and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) for fund raising.

Tata Metaliks Q3: Profit falls to Rs 39.63 crore versus Rs 40.35 crore, revenue rises to Rs 546.4 crore versus Rs 489.9 crore YoY.

Tata Power: Resurgent Power is a joint venture based out of Singapore and is held 26 percent by Tata Power through its wholly-owned Singapore based subsidiary. Now the balance 74 percent of Resurgent Power is held by ICICI Bank, Power Platform Limited and Kuwait Investment Authority.

Punj Lloyd: Pengeramg invoked $58 million performance bond for project. Company achieved 99 percent of engineering project for Pengeramg and is in talks with Pengeramg for refund of bond amount.

ICICI Securities Q3: Profit falls to Rs 101.17 crore versus Rs 153.94 crore; revenue drops to Rs 404.75 crore versus Rs 493.85 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Ventures Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 349 crore versus Rs 155 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 588 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel: Basis the cancellation of the Bank Guarantees and the consequent release of the credit lines of Bharti Airtel by Axis Bank, Airtel paid the amounts owed by it to the Aircel entities on January 10, 2019.

Relaxo Footwears: ICRA upgraded long term rating to AA with Stable Outlook from AA- with positive outlook for enhanced limit of Rs 189.71 crore of term loans and fund based facilities of the company.

Wendt (India): Minor fire accident occurred late night of January 13 at the Electroplating manufacturing facility, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. There is no loss or injury to human life and there is likely to be no significant impact on its operations.

ICICI Bank: Bank appoints B Sriram & Rama Bijapurkar as additional (independent) directors.

Vakrangee: Company launched 3,300+ NextGen Vakrangee Kendras across India.

Bulk Deals on January 14

Ajooni Biotech: Prism Medico and Pharmacy sold 48,000 shares of the company at Rs 29 per share on the NSE.

InfoBeans Techno: Maven India Fund sold 10,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 65.52 per share on the NSE.

PG Electroplast: Ashit Mahendra Mehta sold 92,479 shares of the company at Rs 109.9 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Wockhardt: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Mukand Engineers: Board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

HDFC Bank: Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on January 19, wherein the senior management will discuss the financial results with the participants.

V2 Retail: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Essel Propack: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company's India standalone and consolidated of global operation for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Apar Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company, on standalone as well as on consolidated basis, for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Jindal Saw: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the un-audited financial results for the 9 months/3rd quarter ended December 2018.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the nine months/ quarter ended December 2018 and the interim dividend on the equity shares of the company.

Castrol India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 30 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended December 2018 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended December 2018.

FDC: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Cummins India: Board meeting will be held on February 6 for approving unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018, and considering declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

Setco Automotive: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Pfizer: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter December 2018.

Wipro: Board meeting will be held over January 17-18 to consider the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 2018 and declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2018-19. It will also consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

DCB Bank: Bank has scheduled an Investor Conference Call to present the Q3FY19 earnings on January 16.

: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 24 to consider the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018 and to consider an interim dividend, if any.