Stocks in the news: IFCI, Biocon, RBL Bank, M&M Financial, Nestle, Prime Focus, NMDC

Here are some stocks that are in news today:

Biocon: Biocon and its partner Mylan on December 2 announced the launch of Ogivri - a biosimilar to Herceptin - in the USA.

IFCI received bids for sale of its entire stake in NSE

RBL Bank: RBL Bank launched the qualified institutional placement issue for subscription on December 2. The Capital Raising Committee of the bank approved the floor price for the QIP being Rs 352.57 per equity share, at a 5.5 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

M&M Financial Services: World Bank Group arm IFC on December 2 said it has anchored an investment round of $200 million (about Rs 1,433 crore) in Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to create a dedicated pool of financing for MSMEs in low-income states.

Nestle India: The board of Nestle India will meet on December 3 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Gufic Biosciences: The board of Gufic Biosciences will meet on December 3 to consider and approve quarterly results.

Crompton Consumer promoter looks to sell 7.2-8.8% via block deal, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18

Bank of Baroda: The lender is to consider raising capital funds through the issue of capital debt instruments on December 5.

Godrej Properties: The company has acquired 20 percent issued and paid-up share capital of Yujya Developers Private Limited.

NMDC: Total November production was down 10.6 percent at 2.94 MT versus 3.29 MT, while sales remained flat at 2.79 MT, YoY.

Jaypee Infratech: Yes Bank has filed a petition before NCLT Allahabad to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against Jaypee Healthcare Limited (a subsidiary of the company).

Haldyn Glass: The company appointed Dhruv Mehta as the secretary & compliance officer.

GIC Housing Finance: The company's non-executive director Sashikala Muralidharan has resigned.

IOC: Parindu K. Bhagat ceased to be an independent director of the company from December 2, 2019.

Shiva Texyarn: CARE Ratings has revised the ratings on the company's long and short-term bank facilities.

KEI Industries board meeting on December 5 to consider the notice of postal ballot seeking approval of shareholders for raising of funds in one or more tranches

GATI board meeting on December 5 to Consider raising funds by way of preferential issue

Allcargo board to consider raising up to Rs 195 crore via NCDs on December 5

United Spirits approves scheme of amalgamation to the proposed merger of Pioneer Distilleries with company

Prime Focus - IDBI Trusteeship Services has invoked pledge of 7.33 crore shares or 24.5% equity in the company

Piramal Enterprises - merger scheme between company and Piramal Phytocare’s has come into effect