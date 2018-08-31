Stocks in the news: Idea, Wipro, ICICI Securities, Mahindra Logistics, PNC Infratech, LKP Finance

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

GAIL: Indian Railways and GAIL (India) took a significant step towards expanding usage of environment-friendly fuel, natural gas across all applications of the Indian Railways by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Idea Cellular: NCLT approves Idea-Vodafone merger - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

Mindtree: GHD Digital and Mindtree collaborating on a broad Digital platform targeted to the property and infrastructure sectors. Partnership offers a disruptive approach to connected buildings to dramatically reduce costs and optimize experiences.

Mahindra Logistics: Board members approved further investment in Lords by way of an additional purchase of 2,39,220 equity shares of Lords (representing 10.12 percent of equity share capital of Lords) from the existing Shareholders of Lords.

Muthoot Finance: The meeting of the Board of Directors which is scheduled to be held on September 4 will consider fund raising by way of issue of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) upto Rs 5,000 crore (including unissued portion from previous approval of Rs 2,000 crore) through Private Placement in one or more tranches.

Hindustan Construction Company owned Lavasa Corporation gets NCLT nod to start its insolvency proceedings.

Wipro: Wipro joins BiTA to Drive Blockchain adoption in the transportation industry.

Kesoram Industries: P Radhakrishnan will take over as Chief Financial Officer effective commencement of business August 31.

MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of MCX will commence operations from September 3.

Hubtown: Board has decided to withdraw the proposed preferential issue.

LKP Finance: Company has received Reserve Bank of India approval for proposed sale of up to 62 percent equity shareholding to Dakshin Mercantile Private Limited, an Essel Group company and change in its management structure.

PNC Infratech: Company has received Letter of Award (LOA) from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for the 54.4 km long 4th Package of Nagpur-Mumbai Six Lane Super Communication Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) on EPC basis for a negotiated contract quoted price of Rs 1,999.52 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: DBL has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for a new EPC Project valued at Rs 1,698 crore by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Fortis Healthcare: Gagandeep Singh Bedi resigned as CFO w.e.f. September 30 due to personal reason.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy revises offer for Prayagraj Power to over Rs 6,000 crore to outbid Tata Power - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

ICICI Securities: Chanda Kochhar reappointed on the board of the company as ICICI Bank voted in favour of Kochhar’s reappointment at company - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

Jet Airways: Govt official says after preliminary scrutiny, ROC orders a formal inspection of company - CNBC-TV18 sources

Jet Airways: Company told CNBC-TV18 that it received communication from the office of ROC seeking response to a complaint. Company is taking necessary steps to submit its response in this regard

South Indian Bank appoints Chithra H as CFO w.e.f September 1

DHFL to raise Rs 2,000 cr from NCDs

Hathway Cable raises Rs 100 cr from promoter group entity

OBC gets board approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore