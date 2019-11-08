Stocks in the news: ICICI Pru, Vodafone, Mindtree, BPCL, M&M, BoB, BPCL, Raymond, IGL

Amber Enterprises | Raymond | M&M | Power Grid | BPCL and Mindtree are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Results on November 8: M&M, Ashok Leyland, Bank Of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Bharat Forge, Capacite Infraprojects, Century Plyboards, Chambal Fertilisers, CRISIL, Dredging Corporation, Equitas Holdings, Gail, Himatsingka Seide, IDFC, IDBI Bank, Inox Wind, KEC International, MRF, Religare Enterprises, Sical Logistics, Sobha, Subex, Tata Communications, Tata Power, Triveni Engineering
Results on November 9: Goldiam International, J.K.CEMENT, Jaiprakash Associates, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mangalam Cement, NTPC, Oil India, Tanla Solutions and Vimta Labs
Results on November 10: Shree Renuka Sugars, CG Power and MT Educare
related news
MSCI India Index change w.e.f November 26
MSCI India Index additions: Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Pru, IGL, Info Edge, SBI Life, Siemens India
MSCI India Index deletions: BHEL, Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, L&T Finance, Vodafone Idea, YES BANK
Wockhardt Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 94.2 crore versus loss of Rs 31 crore, revenue down 28.7% at Rs 802.2 crore versus Rs 1,125.7 crore, YoY
Power Grid Q2: Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 2,527.1 crore versus Rs 2,304 crore, revenue up 4.8% at Rs 8,685 crore versus Rs 8,289 crore, YoY.
GSK Consumer Q2: Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 345.3 crore versus Rs 275.5 crore, revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,345.1 crore versus Rs 1,272 crore, YoY
Andhra Sugars Q2: Consolidated net profit up 24.4% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 42 crore, revenue up 14.5% at Rs 391.4 crore versus Rs 341.8 crore, YoY
Mindtree - Pradip Kumar Menon resigns as CFO of the company
Sudarshan Chemical Industries incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary Sudarshan Japan K.K. in JapanIGL Q2: Standalone net profit up 74.5% at Rs 381 crore versus Rs 218.4 crore, revenue up 7.4% at Rs 1,692.4 crire versus Rs 1,576.1 crire, QoQ
Raymond: Company demerged core lifestyle business to be listed as separate entity. Board approved issuing 33.4 lakh shares worth Rs 225 crore to promoter via preferential allotment.
Amber Enterprises: Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 11.7 crore versus loss of Rs 2.6 crore, revenue jumps 89 percent to Rs 623.2 crore versus Rs 329.8 crore YoY.
BPCL Q2: Net profit up 58.9% at Rs 1,708 crore versus Rs 1,075 crore, revenue down 15.7% at Rs 64,340.8 crore versus Rs 76,317.9 crore, QoQ
United Breweries Q2: Net profit down 29.7% at Rs 115.1 crore versus Rs 163.8 crore, revenue up 3.5% at Rs 1,578.6 crore versus Rs 1,526 crore, YoY
Andhra Bank Q2: Net profit at Rs 70.2 crore versus loss of Rs 434.1 crore, NII down 2% At Rs 1,693.6 crore versus Rs 1,728.4 crore, YoY
EIL Q2: Consolidated net profit down 31% At Rs 67 crore versus Rs 96 crore, revenue up 5.9% at Rs 730.3 crore versus Rs 689.8 crore, YoY
VIP Clothing Q2: Net profit At Rs 9.5 crore versus loss of Rs 3.5 crore,
eClerx Q2: Net profit up 9.8% at Rs 43.7 crore versus Rs 39.8 crore, rupee revenue up 0.5% at Rs 356.5 crore versus Rs 354.7 crore, QoQ
GTPL Hathway- acquirs balance 49% shares in f GTPL Video Vision and GTPL Shivshakti Network
Corporation Bank - Issue of Basel III compliant tier-2 bonds 2019-20 [Series II ] of Rs 500 crore with Green shoe option upto Rs 500 crore
Bajaj Finance approved the allotment of 21,794,871 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 3,900 per equity share
Infosys opens new digital innovation centre in Dusseldorf
Reliance Home Finance - NHB imposed a penalty of Rs 45,000 on the company for contravention of certain provisions of Housing Finance Companies
Reliance Industries - subsidiary acquired further shares in SkyTran Inc. to increase its shareholding in SkyTran Inc. to 17.37% on a fully diluted basisSudarshan Chemical has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary SUDARSHAN JAPAN K.K. in JapanSpecial Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI