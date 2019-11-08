Stocks in the news: ICICI Pru, Vodafone, Mindtree, BPCL, M&M, BoB, BPCL, Raymond, IGL

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on November 8: M&M, Ashok Leyland, Bank Of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Bharat Forge, Capacite Infraprojects, Century Plyboards, Chambal Fertilisers, CRISIL, Dredging Corporation, Equitas Holdings, Gail, Himatsingka Seide, IDFC, IDBI Bank, Inox Wind, KEC International, MRF, Religare Enterprises, Sical Logistics, Sobha, Subex, Tata Communications, Tata Power, Triveni Engineering

Results on November 9: Goldiam International, J.K.CEMENT, Jaiprakash Associates, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mangalam Cement, NTPC, Oil India, Tanla Solutions and Vimta Labs

Results on November 10: Shree Renuka Sugars, CG Power and MT Educare

MSCI India Index change w.e.f November 26

MSCI India Index additions: Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Pru, IGL, Info Edge, SBI Life, Siemens India

MSCI India Index deletions: BHEL, Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, L&T Finance, Vodafone Idea, YES BANK

Wockhardt Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 94.2 crore versus loss of Rs 31 crore, revenue down 28.7% at Rs 802.2 crore versus Rs 1,125.7 crore, YoY

Power Grid Q2: Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 2,527.1 crore versus Rs 2,304 crore, revenue up 4.8% at Rs 8,685 crore versus Rs 8,289 crore, YoY.

GSK Consumer Q2: Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 345.3 crore versus Rs 275.5 crore, revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,345.1 crore versus Rs 1,272 crore, YoY

Andhra Sugars Q2: Consolidated net profit up 24.4% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 42 crore, revenue up 14.5% at Rs 391.4 crore versus Rs 341.8 crore, YoY

Mindtree - Pradip Kumar Menon resigns as CFO of the company

Sudarshan Chemical Industries incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary Sudarshan Japan K.K. in Japan

Standalone net profit up 74.5% at Rs 381 crore versus Rs 218.4 crore, revenue up 7.4% at Rs 1,692.4 crire versus Rs 1,576.1 crire, QoQ

Raymond: Company demerged core lifestyle business to be listed as separate entity. Board approved issuing 33.4 lakh shares worth Rs 225 crore to promoter via preferential allotment.

Amber Enterprises: Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 11.7 crore versus loss of Rs 2.6 crore, revenue jumps 89 percent to Rs 623.2 crore versus Rs 329.8 crore YoY.

BPCL Q2: Net profit up 58.9% at Rs 1,708 crore versus Rs 1,075 crore, revenue down 15.7% at Rs 64,340.8 crore versus Rs 76,317.9 crore, QoQ

United Breweries Q2: Net profit down 29.7% at Rs 115.1 crore versus Rs 163.8 crore, revenue up 3.5% at Rs 1,578.6 crore versus Rs 1,526 crore, YoY

Andhra Bank Q2: Net profit at Rs 70.2 crore versus loss of Rs 434.1 crore, NII down 2% At Rs 1,693.6 crore versus Rs 1,728.4 crore, YoY

EIL Q2: Consolidated net profit down 31% At Rs 67 crore versus Rs 96 crore, revenue up 5.9% at Rs 730.3 crore versus Rs 689.8 crore, YoY

VIP Clothing Q2: Net profit At Rs 9.5 crore versus loss of Rs 3.5 crore,

eClerx Q2: Net profit up 9.8% at Rs 43.7 crore versus Rs 39.8 crore, rupee revenue up 0.5% at Rs 356.5 crore versus Rs 354.7 crore, QoQ

GTPL Hathway- acquirs balance 49% shares in f GTPL Video Vision and GTPL Shivshakti Network

Corporation Bank - Issue of Basel III compliant tier-2 bonds 2019-20 [Series II ] of Rs 500 crore with Green shoe option upto Rs 500 crore

Bajaj Finance approved the allotment of 21,794,871 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 3,900 per equity share

Infosys opens new digital innovation centre in Dusseldorf

Reliance Home Finance - NHB imposed a penalty of Rs 45,000 on the company for contravention of certain provisions of Housing Finance Companies

Reliance Industries - subsidiary acquired further shares in SkyTran Inc. to increase its shareholding in SkyTran Inc. to 17.37% on a fully diluted basis