Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, PNB, JSPL, Insecticides India, RBL Bank, SBI, Fortis

Here are stocks that are in news today:

ICICI Bank appoints Walker Chandiok & Co as auditors

Syndicate Bank to raise equity capital of Rs 7,840 cr

Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for submission of binding bids to July 3

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders of Rs 1,235 crore

Clariant Chemicals permanently closed manufacturing unit situated at Nandesari, Vadodra w.e.f. June 28, 2018

Insecticides India launches new products for Punjab farmers

PNB sells stake worth Rs 109 cr in Icra

Indo Rama Synthetics approved issue of 90.9 lakh equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis

Wipro completes divestment of data centre biz in Germany, UK

Vedanta's board meeting on July 3 to consider issue of NCD worth Rs 1500 crore

Zee Media board approved to sell its entire stake in sunsidiary comapny Ez-Mall Online for Rs 8.60 crore

JSPL to rejig liabilities of South African biz

Adani Port completes acquisition of Kattupalli Port - Southern India's new EXIM gateway - from L&T

L&T Financial Services: Rajani Gupte, Prabhakar B appointed as additional directors.

IFCI: Brickwork Ratings assigns "BWR Al" rating to the Commercial Paper (CP) Programme of IFCI Limited up to an amount of Rs 500 crore

Bharat Financial Inclusion completed first securitization transaction of Rs 550.07 crore in FY19

RBL Bank acquires 100 percent stake in Swadhhar Finserve

Bang Overseas entered into an MOU with the buyer for sale of land

SBI: B Sriram resigns as MD in the midst of buzz that he may head IDBI

Newgen Software bags work order worth Rs 63.93 crore

AU Small Finance Bank allots 43.30 lakh equity shares and 1 crore convertible warrants on preferential basis

JM Financial Mutual Fund A/C JM Arbitrage Advantag sold 83,29,200 shares of IDFC at Rs 46.48

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund sold 12,84,538 shares of Manpasand Beverages

UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 16,24,000 shares of PTC India at Rs 73.08