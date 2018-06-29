Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, PNB, JSPL, Insecticides India, RBL Bank, SBI, Fortis

Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, PNB, JSPL, RBL Bank ,SBI
Here are stocks that are in news today:
ICICI Bank appoints Walker Chandiok & Co as auditors
Syndicate Bank to raise equity capital of Rs 7,840 cr
Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for submission of binding bids to July 3
Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders of Rs 1,235 crore
Clariant Chemicals permanently closed manufacturing unit situated at Nandesari, Vadodra w.e.f. June 28, 2018
Insecticides India launches new products for Punjab farmers
PNB sells stake worth Rs 109 cr in Icra
Indo Rama Synthetics approved issue of 90.9 lakh equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis
Wipro completes divestment of data centre biz in Germany, UK
Vedanta's board meeting on July 3 to consider issue of NCD worth Rs 1500 crore
Zee Media board approved to sell its entire stake in sunsidiary comapny Ez-Mall Online for Rs 8.60 crore
JSPL to rejig liabilities of South African biz
Adani Port completes acquisition of Kattupalli Port - Southern India's new EXIM gateway - from L&T
L&T Financial Services: Rajani Gupte, Prabhakar B appointed as additional directors.
IFCI: Brickwork Ratings assigns "BWR Al" rating to the Commercial Paper (CP) Programme of IFCI Limited up to an amount of Rs 500 crore
Bharat Financial Inclusion completed first securitization transaction of Rs 550.07 crore in FY19
RBL Bank acquires 100 percent stake in Swadhhar Finserve
Bang Overseas entered into an MOU with the buyer for sale of land
SBI: B Sriram resigns as MD in the midst of buzz that he may head IDBI
Newgen Software bags work order worth Rs 63.93 crore
AU Small Finance Bank allots 43.30 lakh equity shares and 1 crore convertible warrants on preferential basis
JM Financial Mutual Fund A/C JM Arbitrage Advantag sold 83,29,200 shares of IDFC at Rs 46.48
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund sold 12,84,538 shares of Manpasand Beverages
UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 16,24,000 shares of PTC India at Rs 73.08Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund bought 5,00,000 shares of Strides Shasun at Rs 388.94