you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Cipla, HDFC, BoB, Siemens, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel

SBI | Axis Bank | Reliance Capital | Reliance Infra | Prestige Estates and EIH are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results: HDFC, Dr Reddy's Lab, InterGlobe Aviation, United Spirits, Wockhardt, DCM Shriram, Mold-Tek Technologies, Navin Fluorine, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, IIFL Finance, Triveni Glass, TTK Prestige, V2 Retail

Bank of Baroda: Q3 loss at Rs 1,406.9 crore versus profit of Rs 736.7 crore, NII rises 1.4% to Rs 7,129 crore QoQ.

ICICI Bank Q3: Net profit was at Rs 4,146.5 crore versus Rs 1604.9 crore, NII at Rs 8,549.3 crore versus Rs 6875.3 crore, YoY

Wendt: Q3 profit dips 59.3% to Rs 2.2 crore, revenue falls 22.2% to Rs 33.9 crore YoY.

EIH: Q3 profit rises 5.3% to Rs 95 crore, revenue dips 3.8% to Rs 509.5 crore YoY.

JSW Steel: Q3 profit plunged 88.3% to Rs 187 crore, revenue fell 11.1% to Rs 18,055 crore YoY.

APL Apollo Tubes Q3: Net profit was up at RS 83.3 crore versus Rs 12.9 crore, revenue at was up Rs 2,115.9 crore versus Rs 1,691.2 crore, YoY

DCB Bank Q3: Net profit was up 12.3% at Rs 96.7 crore versus Rs 86.10 crore, NII was up 10% at Rs 323.1 crore versus Rs 293.6 crore, YoY

Prestige Estates Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 216 crore versus Rs 67.4 crore, revenue was at Rs 2,680.9 crore versus Rs 1,053.5 crore, YoY

Siemens: Company signs definitive agreement for acquisition of 99.22% stake in C&S Electric for Rs 2,120 crore

Axis Bank proposes to raise funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

SBI: Government nominates Debasish Panda as director on the Central Board of SBI with immediate effect

Reliance Capital delayed in payment of interest / principal obligations due on January 24

Reliance Infra - CARE Ratings revises rating of NCDs to ‘CARE D; issuer not cooperating

Vodafone Idea: India Ratings downgraded rating on NCDs of Rs 3,500 crores to IND BBB-/ RWN and CRISIL also downgraded rating to CRISIL BB/ (Rating watch with negative implications)

Cipla - USFDA completes cGMP inspection at Bommasandra unit with 4 observations

Bajaj Finance: Board will mull raising funds via NCDs on January 29.

 

VST Tillers: Signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Zetor Tractors

PSP Projects: Company bags orders worth Rs 358 crore

Prestige Estates approved allotment of equity shares on preferential basis to GAMNAT Pte.

NHPC has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors (CoC) of Jalpower Corporation

Sunteck Realty entered into an agreement for joint development of properties with 4 entities

VST Tillers entered into a MoU with Zetor Tractors a.s., Czech Republic

Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing senior unsecured redeemable NCD aggregating upto Rs 5,000 crore

Varun Beverages board meeting on February 7 to consider capital raising

ITI board meeting on January 29 to consider and approve the issue price for FPO

Maruti Suzuki NEXA rolls out Stylish and Sporty Ciaz S

TVS Motor forays into electric mobility with connected and advanced technology scooter 'TVS iQube Electric'

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:01 am

